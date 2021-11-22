In the spotlight: Olivia Issa

Meet Friday Gora, a student in the Department of Education. Friday is a senior who is majoring in Integrated Elementary and Special Education. I chose UMD because it is the only school in the state to offer the dual licensure program. Even if I do end up deciding I want to be a general education teacher, I will always have kids with special needs in my classroom, and I want to be able to know how to help them in the ways that they need.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO