In the spotlight: Olivia Issa

Adrian DeAscentis, a budding musician, is a fifth grader in Lisa Roberson’s class at Highland Elementary School. His favorite subject is social studies because he loves learning about the history of the Civil War. Although Adrian would love to visit other parts of the United States like Illinois or Iowa to hunt, he considers Highland to be his forever home. When asked why, Adrian pointed to the brilliant fall color on the mountains and said, “This is my home. I wouldn’t want to live anywhe...
