The Secret Report and Cushy Contract Behind Unsolved Gun Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 18, 2019, a law enforcement officer responded to a reported drug complaint at a residence on 23rd Street in Huntington. Upon leaving the residence, the officer came across Franklin Delano Chafin, 31, who had been riding a bicycle and wearing a backpack. The officer and Chafin spoke, at which time the defendant refused to keep his hand out of his pocket. Chafin then admitted that he had needles on him that he wasn’t supposed to have because he was on probation. Chafin further admitted that there was a gun in his backpack. The officer searched the backpack and recovered a loaded .357 Magnum Ruger revolver. Chafin is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his 2009 felony convictions for robbery in the 1st degree in Wayne County Circuit Court and burglary in Cabell County Circuit Court.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO