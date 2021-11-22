ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Secret Report and Cushy Contract Behind Unsolved Gun Crimes

By The Trace
Daily Beast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was reported by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here. Six years ago, an internal report commissioned by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms issued a dire warning: the agency needed to open a long-standing, sole-source ballistics contract with...

www.thedailybeast.com

