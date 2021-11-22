ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Toward platelet transcriptomics in cancer diagnosis, prognosis and therapy

By Anandi Krishnan
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Widespread adoption of next-generation techniques such as RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) has enabled research examining the transcriptome of anucleate blood platelets in health and disease, thus revealing a rich platelet transcriptomic signature that is reprogrammed in response to disease. Platelet signatures not only capture information from parent megakaryocytes and progenitor hematopoietic stem cells...

www.nature.com

Related
megadoctornews.com

New Eye Cancer Therapy Shown to Target Cancer Cells, Spare Vision

By American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Nov. 15, 2021 – Choroidal melanoma is a rare cancer that affects the back of the eye. If the tumor grows, it can cause the retina to detach, leading to vision loss. And if it spreads to other parts of the body, it can be fatal. There are no approved drugs that can stop its spread, and the available treatment options commonly lead to serious vision loss or loss of the eye. But a new laser-activated nanoparticle promises to target and destroy the cancer cells and preserve vision. A study presented at AAO 2021, the 125th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shows that it may be an effective first-line therapy for early-stage choroidal melanoma.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Genomic alterations in advanced cancers reveal interactions with therapy

A novel way to look at cancer treatment resistance offers the possibility for identifying genetic mechanisms involved and alternative treatment approaches. A study led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and published in the journal Cell Reports, can help scientists make reasonable predictions of what genomic changes may happen in advanced cancer depending on the therapy received, how these changes may affect cancer progression and the possibility of preventing or minimizing outcomes with treatments.
CANCER
Nature.com

Chlorine, chromium, proteins of oxidative stress and DNA repair pathways are related to prognosis in oral cancer

The comparison of chemical and histopathological data obtained from the analysis of excised tumor fragments oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) with the demographic and clinical evolution data is an effective strategy scarcely explored in OSCC studies. The aim was to analyze OSCC tissues for protein expression of enzymes related to oxidative stress and DNA repair and trace elements as candidates as markers of tumor aggressiveness and prognosis. Tumor fragments from 78 OSCC patients that had undergone ablative surgery were qualitatively analyzed by synchrotron micro-X-ray fluorescence for trace elements. Protein expression of SOD-1, Trx, Ref-1 and OGG1/2 was performed by immunohistochemistry. Sociodemographic, clinical, and histopathological data were obtained from 4-year follow-up records. Disease relapse was highest in patients with the presence of chlorine and chromium and lowest in those with tumors with high OGG1/2 expression. High expression of SOD-1, Trx, and Ref-1 was determinant of the larger tumor. Presence of trace elements can be markers of disease prognosis. High expression of enzymes related to oxidative stress or to DNA repair can be either harmful by stimulating tumor growth or beneficial by diminishing relapse rates. Interference on these players may bring novel strategies for the therapeutic management of OSCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pattern analysis for prognosis of differentiated thyroid cancer according to preoperative serum thyrotropin levels

Serum thyrotropin (TSH) level after thyroid surgery affects the prognosis of differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). However, the effects of preoperative serum TSH levels on the prognosis of DTC remain contradictory. In this study, to better understand the relationship between preoperative TSH levels and the prognosis of DTC, we performed pattern analysis of prognostic factors of DTC according to preoperative serum TSH levels. We retrospectively reviewed the clinical records of patients who were diagnosed and treated for DTC at the Samsung Medical Center, between 1994 and 2016. We reviewed preoperative serum TSH levels and performed a pattern analysis with prognostic risk factors for DTC. For pattern analysis, TSH was divided into 10 groups of equal fractions (TSH decile). We found a linear association between preoperative TSH levels and extra-thyroidal extension and lymph node metastasis. However, primary tumor size and initial distant metastasis showed a bimodal peak, which was similar to the pattern of overall and disease-specific death. We found that preoperative TSH range which showed the lowest mortality rate was about 0.8 to 1.59 mIU/L, which are slightly lower normal TSH levels. Although there was no linear trend, the primary tumor size, initial distant metastasis, and mortality of DTC were closely related with preoperative TSH decile and they showed a bimodal pattern. The results obtained in this study provide additional information for understanding the association between preoperative TSH levels and DTC prognosis.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Blood Cancer#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Cell#Microvesicle#Megakaryocytes#Rna#Pegtel Dm#Walraven M
MedicalXpress

A method to selectively grow tumor-targeting T cells for cancer therapy

A Ludwig Cancer Research study has devised a highly efficient method to generate large numbers of immune cells specifically engineered to recognize neoantigens—small fragments of randomly mutated proteins that are typically unique to a patient's cancer—and destroy the tumors that express them. Developed by a team of Ludwig Lausanne researchers...
CANCER
EurekAlert

UCLA scientists make strides toward an ‘off-the-shelf’ immune cell therapy for cancer

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences. Immunotherapies, which harness the body’s natural defenses to combat disease, have revolutionized the treatment of aggressive and deadly cancers. But often, these therapies — especially those based on immune cells — must be tailored to the individual patient, costing valuable time and pushing their price into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Analysis of proteins in tissue can lead to improved cancer therapy

Analyzing all the proteins that exist in a tissue type (the so-called proteome) can provide vital information on the causes of diseases and how they can best be treated. We talk to Janne Lehtiö, professor at the Department of Oncology-Pathology, about proteome-based medicine and what it can contribute to personalized cancer therapy.
CANCER
megadoctornews.com

Two markers help predict head and neck cancer prognosis

Newswise — A new study from the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center finds circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA, levels can predict as early as two weeks after starting treatment which patients are likely to have good outcomes. At the same time, specialized MRI and PET scans two weeks...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells may promote metastases and resistance to therapy, depending on their state

A type of cell transformation known as EMT enables cancer cells to break away from the tumor and form metastases elsewhere. However, this process does not always take place in full. Researchers at the University of Basel have now been able to show that tumor cells contribute differently to the formation of metastases and the development of therapy resistance, depending on whether they have undergone full or only partial transformation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ras inhibitor farnesylthiosalicylic acid conjugated with IR783 dye exhibits improved tumor-targeting and altered anti-breast cancer mechanisms in mice

Ras has long been viewed as a promising target for cancer therapy. Farnesylthiosalicylic acid (FTS), as the only Ras inhibitor has ever entered phase II clinical trials, has yielded disappointing results due to its strong hydrophobicity, poor tumor-targeting capacity, and low therapeutic efficiency. Thus, enhancing hydrophilicity and tumor-targeting capacity of FTS for improving its therapeutic efficacy is of great significance. In this study we conjugated FTS with a cancer-targeting small molecule dye IR783 and characterized the anticancer properties of theÂ conjugate FTS-IR783. We showed that IR783 conjugation greatly improved the hydrophilicity, tumor-targeting and therapeutic potential of FTS. After a single oral administration in Balb/c mice, the relative bioavailability of FTS-IR783 was increased by 90.7% compared with FTS. We demonstrated that organic anion transporting polypeptide (OATP) and endocytosis synergistically drove the uptake of the FTS-IR783 conjugate in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells, resulting in superior tumor-targeting ability of the conjugate both in vitro and in vivo. We further revealed that FTS-IR783 conjugate could bind with and directly activate AMPK rather than affecting Ras, and subsequently regulate the TSC2/mTOR signaling pathway, thus achieving 2"“10-fold increased anti-cancer therapeutic efficacy against 6 human breast cancer cell lines compared to FTS both in vivo and in vitro. Overall, our data highlights a promising approach for the modification of the anti-tumor drug FTS using IR783 and makes itÂ possible to return FTS back to the clinic with a better efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Selective KRAS G12C inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer: chemistry, concurrent pathway alterations, and clinical outcomes

Cancers harboring mutations in the Kirsten rat sarcoma homolog (KRAS) gene have been associated with poor prognosis and lack of targeted therapies. KRAS mutations occur in approximately one in four patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutations harbored at approximately 11"“16%. Research into KRAS-driven tumors and analytical chemistry have borne a new class of selective small molecules against the KRAS G12C isoform. Phase II data for sotorasib (AMG510) has demonstrated a 37.1% overall response rate (ORR). Adagrasib (MRTX849) has demonstrated a 45% ORR in an early study. While single agent efficacy has been seen, initial data suggest combination approaches are an opportunity to improve outcomes. Here, we present perspectives on the initial progress in targeting KRAS G12C, examine co-mutations evident in KRAS G12C NSCLC, and comment on potential future combinatorial approaches including SHP2, SOS1, MEK, EGFR, mTOR, CDK, and checkpoint blockade which are currently being evaluated in clinical trials. As of May 28, 2021, sotorasib has achieved US FDA approval for patients with KRAS G12C mutant lung cancer after one line of a prior therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Distinctive prosodic features of people with autism spectrum disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis study

In this systematic review, we analyzed and evaluated the findings of studies on prosodic features of vocal productions of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in order to recognize the statistically significant, most confirmed and reliable prosodic differences distinguishing people with ASD from typically developing individuals. Using suitable keywords, three major databases including Web of Science, PubMed and Scopus, were searched. The results for prosodic features such as mean pitch, pitch range and variability, speech rate, intensity and voice duration were extracted from eligible studies. The pooled standard mean difference between ASD and control groups was extracted or calculated. Using I2 statistic and Cochrane Q-test, between-study heterogeneity was evaluated. Furthermore, publication bias was assessed using funnel plot and its significance was evaluated using Egger's and Begg's tests. Thirty-nine eligible studies were retrieved (including 910 and 850 participants for ASD and control groups, respectively). This systematic review and meta-analysis showed that ASD group members had a significantly larger mean pitch (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.4, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.70,"‰âˆ’"‰0.10]), larger pitch range (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.78, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰1.34,"‰âˆ’"‰0.21]), longer voice duration (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.43, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.72,"‰âˆ’"‰0.15]), and larger pitch variability (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.46, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.84,"‰âˆ’"‰0.08]), compared with typically developing control group. However, no significant differences in pitch standard deviation, voice intensity and speech rate were found between groups. Chronological age of participants and voice elicitation tasks were two sources of between-study heterogeneity. Furthermore, no publication bias was observed during analyses (p"‰>"‰0.05). Mean pitch, pitch range, pitch variability and voice duration were recognized as the prosodic features reliably distinguishing people with ASD from TD individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial for thyroid cancer patients: Targeted alpha therapy using astatine

A research team from the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka University has started an investigator-initiated clinical trial of sodium astatine ([211At]NaAt) injection for refractory differentiated thyroid cancer patients. The phase I trial evaluates the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of astatine for use in alpha therapy in patients with refractory differentiated thyroid cancer who responded inadequately to standard of care.
CANCER
baptisthealth.net

Precision MR-Guided Radiation Therapy Coming Soon to Lynn Cancer Institute

Cancer patients seeking treatment at Lynn Cancer Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital will soon have access to a sophisticated form of radiation therapy also being used at Miami Cancer Institute to successfully treat more and more different types of tumors, doctors say. According to Michael Kasper, M.D., director of...
BOCA RATON, FL
Nature.com

Thymidylate synthase O-GlcNAcylation: a molecular mechanism of 5-FU sensitization in colorectal cancer

Alteration of O-GlcNAcylation, a dynamic posttranslational modification, is associated with tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Its role in chemotherapy response is poorly investigated. Standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), mainly targets Thymidylate Synthase (TS). TS O-GlcNAcylation was reported but not investigated yet. We hypothesize that O-GlcNAcylation interferes with 5-FU CRC sensitivity by regulating TS. In vivo, we observed that combined 5-FU with Thiamet-G (O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor) treatment had a synergistic inhibitory effect on grade and tumor progression. 5-FU decreased O-GlcNAcylation and, reciprocally, elevation of O-GlcNAcylation was associated with TS increase. In vitro in non-cancerous and cancerous colon cells, we showed that 5-FU impacts O-GlcNAcylation by decreasing O-GlcNAc Transferase (OGT) expression both at mRNA and protein levels. Reciprocally, OGT knockdown decreased 5-FU-induced cancer cell apoptosis by reducing TS protein level and activity. Mass spectrometry, mutagenesis and structural studies mapped O-GlcNAcylated sites on T251 and T306 residues and deciphered their role in TS proteasomal degradation. We reveal a crosstalk between O-GlcNAcylation and 5-FU metabolism in vitro and in vivo that converges to 5-FU CRC sensitization by stabilizing TS. Overall, our data propose that combining 5-FU-based chemotherapy with Thiamet-G could be a new way to enhance CRC response to 5-FU.
CANCER
biospace.com

Blueprint Adds Lengo's Precision Therapy to Lung Cancer Portfolio

Blueprint Medicines plunked down $250 million in cash to snap up privately-held Lengo Therapeutics to expand the company's pipeline for lung cancer treatments. The deal adds LNG-451, a highly selective brain-penetrant precision therapy targeting EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, to its pipeline. With the acquisition, Blueprint will be able to...
CANCER
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vitrectomized versus non-vitrectomized eyes in diabetic macular edema response to ranibizumab-retinal layers thickness as prognostic biomarkers

To evaluate the role of the vitreous in the management of diabetic macular edemaÂ with ranibizumab intravitreal injections in a pro re nata regimen. Prospective study of 50 consecutive eyes withÂ diabetic macular edemaÂ treatedÂ with ranibizumab and 12Â months of follow-up.Â Primary endpoint:Â to assess differences between non-vitrectomized and vitrectomized eyes in the number injections needed to controlÂ the edema. Secondary endpoints:Â comparison of groups regarding best corrected visual acuity,Â central foveal thickness and thickness of seven retinal layers. 46 eyes from 38 patients, 10 vitrectomized and 36 non-vitrectomized, completed the follow-up. AtÂ month 12, the two groups achieved an equivalent anatomical outcome and needed a similar number of ranibizumab intravitreal injections. In vitrectomized eyes finalÂ visual acuity wasÂ worse when baseline retinal nerve fiber layers in the central foveal subfield were thicker, showing a strong correlation (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.942, p"‰<"‰0.001). A similar, albeit moderate correlation was observed in non-vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.504, p"‰="‰0.002). A decrease of retinal nerve fiber layers inner ring thickness was correlated with a better finalÂ visual acuityÂ only in vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰0.734, p"‰="‰0.016). The effect of diabetic macular edema seems to be worse in vitrectomized eyes, with a thinner inner retina reservoir.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

