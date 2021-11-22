ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Prognostic value of circulating tumour DNA in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients: post-hoc analyses of two clinical trials

By Daniel Pietrasz
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prognostication of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) patients remains uncertain, mainly based on carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9), with limited utility. Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) has been suggested as a prognostic factor, but its added value has been poorly explored. The objective was to determine whether ctDNA is an independent factor for...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Cell-free DNA technologies for the analysis of brain cancer

Survival for glioma patients has shown minimal improvement over the past 20 years. The ability to detect and monitor gliomas relies primarily upon imaging technologies that lack sensitivity and specificity, especially during the post-surgical treatment phase. Treatment-response monitoring with an effective liquid-biopsy paradigm may also provide the most facile clinical scenario for liquid-biopsy integration into brain-tumour care. Conceptually, liquid biopsy is advantageous when compared with both tissue sampling (less invasive) and imaging (more sensitive and specific), but is hampered by technical and biological problems. These problems predominantly relate to low concentrations of tumour-derived DNA in the bloodstream of glioma patients. In this review, we highlight methods by which the neuro-oncological scientific and clinical communities have attempted to circumvent this limitation. The use of novel biological, technological and computational approaches will be explored. The utility of alternate bio-fluids, tumour-guided sequencing, epigenomic and fragmentomic methods may eventually be leveraged to provide the biological and technological means to unlock a wide range of clinical applications for liquid biopsy in glioma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer evolution and heterogeneity: integrating omics and clinical data

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), already among the deadliest epithelial malignancies, is rising in both incidence and contribution to overall cancer deaths. Decades of research have improved our understanding of PDAC carcinogenesis, including characterizing germline predisposition, the cell of origin, precursor lesions, the sequence of genetic alterations, including simple and structural alterations, transcriptional changes and subtypes, tumour heterogeneity, metastatic progression and the tumour microenvironment. These fundamental advances inform contemporary translational efforts in primary prevention, screening and early detection, multidisciplinary management and survivorship, as prospective clinical trials begin to adopt molecular-based selection criteria to guide targeted therapies. Genomic and transcriptomic data on PDAC were also included in the international pan-cancer analysis of approximately 2,600 cancers, a milestone in cancer research that allows further insight through comparison with other tumour types. Thus, this is an ideal time to review our current knowledge of PDAC evolution and heterogeneity, gained from the study of preclinical models and patient biospecimens, and to propose a model of PDAC evolution that takes into consideration findings from varied sources, with a particular focus on the genomics of human PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pretreatment tumour immune microenvironment predicts clinical response and prognosis of muscle-invasive bladder cancer in the neoadjuvant chemotherapy setting

We examined the relationship between the tumour microenvironment and the clinical efficacy of neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with cT2-4aN0M0 bladder cancer using multiplex fluorescence immunohistochemistry. Methods. The study retrospectively evaluated 51 patients who underwent radical cystectomy following neoadjuvant chemotherapy for cT2-4aN0M0 muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Patients were divided into responders (<pT2)...
CANCER
Medscape News

Survival the Same for Younger and Older Patients With Metastatic CRC

Even though younger patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) tend to be fitter and receive more intensive treatment than older patients, overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) are remarkably similar between the two groups, according to a large phase 3 randomized trial. "Colorectal cancer is on track to be...
CANCER
#Pancreatic Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Dna#Digital#Pcr#Univariate
targetedonc.com

Kyriakopoulos Reviews the Treatment Approach for Patients With Metastatic Bladder Cancer

A 66-year-old woman was referred by urology after evaluation for gross hematuria. After a clinical work-up, the patient was diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Christos Kyriakopoulos, MD,, as associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI, discussed the case of a 66-year-old patient with metastatic bladder cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mutational status of plasma exosomal KRAS predicts outcome in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer

Liquid biopsy has become a useful alternative in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients when tissue biopsy of metastatic sites is not feasible. In this study we aimed to investigate the clinical utility of circulating exosomes DNA in the management of mCRC patients. Exosomes level and KRAS mutational status in exosomal DNA was assesed in 70 mCRC patients and 29 CRC primary tumor and were analysed at different disease steps evaluating serial blood samples (240 blood samples). There was a significant correlation between the extension of disease and exosomes level and the resection of primary localized tumor was correlated with a decrease of KRAS G12V/ D copies and fractional abundance in metastatic disease. CEA expression and liver metastasis correlated with a higher number of KRAS G12V/D copies/ml and a higher fractional abundance; in the subgroup of mCRC patients eligible for surgery, the size of tumor and the radiological response were related to exosomes level but only the size was related to the number of KRAS WT copies; both KRAS wild-type and mutated levels were identified as a prognostic factor related to OS. Finally, we found that 91% of mutated mCRC patients became wild type after the first line chemotherapy but this status reverted in mutated one at progression in 80% of cases. In a prospective cohort of mCRC patients, we show how longitudinal monitoring using exosome-based liquid biopsy provides clinical information relevant to therapeutic stratification.
CANCER
Nature.com

Variant allele frequency in baseline circulating tumour DNA to measure tumour burden and to stratify outcomes in patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer: a translational objective of the Valentino study

In patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), baseline circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) variant allele fraction (VAF) might serve as a surrogate of disease burden and should be evaluated in comparison with CEA and RECIST-defined sum of target lesions. Methods. In this pre-planned analysis of the VALENTINO trial, we included patients...
CANCER
Nature.com

Thymidylate synthase O-GlcNAcylation: a molecular mechanism of 5-FU sensitization in colorectal cancer

Alteration of O-GlcNAcylation, a dynamic posttranslational modification, is associated with tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Its role in chemotherapy response is poorly investigated. Standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), mainly targets Thymidylate Synthase (TS). TS O-GlcNAcylation was reported but not investigated yet. We hypothesize that O-GlcNAcylation interferes with 5-FU CRC sensitivity by regulating TS. In vivo, we observed that combined 5-FU with Thiamet-G (O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor) treatment had a synergistic inhibitory effect on grade and tumor progression. 5-FU decreased O-GlcNAcylation and, reciprocally, elevation of O-GlcNAcylation was associated with TS increase. In vitro in non-cancerous and cancerous colon cells, we showed that 5-FU impacts O-GlcNAcylation by decreasing O-GlcNAc Transferase (OGT) expression both at mRNA and protein levels. Reciprocally, OGT knockdown decreased 5-FU-induced cancer cell apoptosis by reducing TS protein level and activity. Mass spectrometry, mutagenesis and structural studies mapped O-GlcNAcylated sites on T251 and T306 residues and deciphered their role in TS proteasomal degradation. We reveal a crosstalk between O-GlcNAcylation and 5-FU metabolism in vitro and in vivo that converges to 5-FU CRC sensitization by stabilizing TS. Overall, our data propose that combining 5-FU-based chemotherapy with Thiamet-G could be a new way to enhance CRC response to 5-FU.
CANCER
Nature.com

Selective KRAS G12C inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer: chemistry, concurrent pathway alterations, and clinical outcomes

Cancers harboring mutations in the Kirsten rat sarcoma homolog (KRAS) gene have been associated with poor prognosis and lack of targeted therapies. KRAS mutations occur in approximately one in four patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutations harbored at approximately 11"“16%. Research into KRAS-driven tumors and analytical chemistry have borne a new class of selective small molecules against the KRAS G12C isoform. Phase II data for sotorasib (AMG510) has demonstrated a 37.1% overall response rate (ORR). Adagrasib (MRTX849) has demonstrated a 45% ORR in an early study. While single agent efficacy has been seen, initial data suggest combination approaches are an opportunity to improve outcomes. Here, we present perspectives on the initial progress in targeting KRAS G12C, examine co-mutations evident in KRAS G12C NSCLC, and comment on potential future combinatorial approaches including SHP2, SOS1, MEK, EGFR, mTOR, CDK, and checkpoint blockade which are currently being evaluated in clinical trials. As of May 28, 2021, sotorasib has achieved US FDA approval for patients with KRAS G12C mutant lung cancer after one line of a prior therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vitrectomized versus non-vitrectomized eyes in diabetic macular edema response to ranibizumab-retinal layers thickness as prognostic biomarkers

To evaluate the role of the vitreous in the management of diabetic macular edemaÂ with ranibizumab intravitreal injections in a pro re nata regimen. Prospective study of 50 consecutive eyes withÂ diabetic macular edemaÂ treatedÂ with ranibizumab and 12Â months of follow-up.Â Primary endpoint:Â to assess differences between non-vitrectomized and vitrectomized eyes in the number injections needed to controlÂ the edema. Secondary endpoints:Â comparison of groups regarding best corrected visual acuity,Â central foveal thickness and thickness of seven retinal layers. 46 eyes from 38 patients, 10 vitrectomized and 36 non-vitrectomized, completed the follow-up. AtÂ month 12, the two groups achieved an equivalent anatomical outcome and needed a similar number of ranibizumab intravitreal injections. In vitrectomized eyes finalÂ visual acuity wasÂ worse when baseline retinal nerve fiber layers in the central foveal subfield were thicker, showing a strong correlation (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.942, p"‰<"‰0.001). A similar, albeit moderate correlation was observed in non-vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.504, p"‰="‰0.002). A decrease of retinal nerve fiber layers inner ring thickness was correlated with a better finalÂ visual acuityÂ only in vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰0.734, p"‰="‰0.016). The effect of diabetic macular edema seems to be worse in vitrectomized eyes, with a thinner inner retina reservoir.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

FDA 'Fast Tracks' Arfolitixorin for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

After 40 years, a novel agent may be on the fast track to becoming the first drug to improve the standard of care for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. The FDA has granted fast track designation to arfolitixorin, stabilized and biologically active pure form of folate, for treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), announced Isofol Medical AB, in a press release.1.
CANCER
onclive.com

Molecular Testing in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer During COVID-19

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: Now, the NCCN [National Cancer Comprehensive Network] guidelines advocate for testing for patients with stage IV disease, and they also recommend considering testing for patients with stage IIIB on a more selected basis. The patients I typically recommend testing for in that perioperative space as part of our standard of care strategy would be patients at high risk of recurrence. For instance, a patient who had neoadjuvant chemotherapy and at surgery still had high volume T3b or T4a or greater disease, or lymph node involvement due to their high rate of recurrence. Testing early can help us plan ahead and get patients on clinical trials and prepare them for what might be needed down the road. Are you facing any challenges, Scott, with the COVID-19 pandemic? I know it has been challenging for some patients getting access to care and getting tissue sent for review. Has the pandemic altered your strategy at all?
CANCER
Nature.com

A DNA nanodevice boosts tumour immunity

A DNA nanodevice that selectively modulates the lysosomal protease activity in tumour-associated macrophages, increasing their antigen presentation ability, attenuates tumour growth in vivo. The past decades have witnessed rapid progress in cancer immunotherapy, leading to prominent clinical success in treating advanced-stage malignancies. However, the application of these treatments to solid...
CANCER
onclive.com

Genomic Profiling Assays in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: What I’m hearing, Scott, is, "Use all the resources at hand, our APNs, [advanced practice nurses] are fantastic at getting things done, and keeping the process moving forward," and, I might even argue, are our urologic oncology colleagues because getting that tissue is important. And as you mentioned, there are sites that may be more challenging than others. I agree with you. We can get good core needle biopsies from lymph nodes, from liver, from the bladder, etc. A good transurethral resection by our urologist can yield a very nice, and sometimes the most robust, piece of tissue. We are more challenged, though, when we start talking about lung metastases, where perhaps due to location or concomitant emphysema, we end up with smaller tissue specimens. And then the bone is particularly challenging because the process of decalcifying the bone often leads to reduction in RNA and DNA. So once bone is decalcified, we have destruction of what we're trying to look for. Getting that optimal tissue from the bladder, lymph nodes, liver, and well-located lung nodules in a patient without emphysema can be most helpful in achieving the diagnosis. Additionally, it can make a difference based on where the tumor is and how easily we can detect the mutation. I know we've talked about FGFR3 since we have FGFR3-targeted therapy. We've talked about PD-L1 expression levels, how they may fluctuate, and how they're sometimes used in urothelial cancer, but not really used in most patients with urothelial cancer. Are there any other biomarkers that you feel look promising for our patients with urothelial cancer?
CANCER
Taylor Daily Press

More scientific research in pancreatic cancer is urgently needed

Less than 13 percent of people with pancreatic or pancreatic cancer are now found to be alive five years after diagnosis. That’s what he says Cancer Foundation On the occasion of World Pancreas Day on November 18. Currently, about 2,000 new cases are registered each year and the infection rate...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Plants Used by The First Australians Seem to Stop Cancer Cells Rejecting Treatment

The sticky leaves of a native Australian shrub, used by the nation's First Peoples as medicine, have been found to contain compounds that could possibly assist with cancer treatment. Crude extracts of resin from the species Eremophila galeata appear to stop cancer cells from pushing medicine out via 'efflux' pumps. In short, the extract takes away the defense some cancer cells use to spit treatments like chemotherapy out of their 'bodies'. For thousands of years, the resin from this Australian family of flowering plants, whose name translates to 'desert loving', has been used by Aboriginal people in smoking ceremonies designed to boost...
CANCER
onclive.com

Multidisciplinary Care in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: What I'm hearing from you, Scott, is this is a standard of care. It's something that we should be doing in all patients with bladder cancer, especially those stage IV patients. Despite that, we still haven't seen uptake in 100% of the community. It's been a challenging time to get the message out. A lot of these approvals that happen during the pandemic are happening during a time when our community oncologists are busier than ever; they’re busy following the social distancing algorithms, facing the challenges of health care worker shortages, and then an additional challenge. The additional challenge is even though we love to get tissue from a metastatic site, we can't always get tissue, even at an academic center, and access to great interventional radiologists is a potential limitation. Getting that message out to our community specialists, those who are working in the field, is important because there is an important therapy that can help patients with urothelial cancer. How do you incorporate other members of your multidisciplinary team when you're talking with the patient about mutation testing, or ordering, or following up on specimens? Is the multidisciplinary experience important to what you're doing?
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Gold Could Be The Unexpected Secret Weapon We Need Against Antibiotic Resistance

Filling a germ's pockets with gold could be a handy way to end an infection. Frustratingly, scientists have struggled to turn this nugget of knowledge into a practical antimicrobial therapy. Researchers from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Fudan University in China, and the University of Leeds in the UK, recently joined forces to repackage gold nanoclusters to make them more appealing to bacteria and less damaging to our own bodies. By weaving the gold into two molecules with contrasting levels of electrostatic stickiness, the team built a particle that has the potential to punch holes in the defenses of...
SCIENCE

