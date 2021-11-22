Chronicle publishing Thanksgiving paper

“Table of Hope was founded by the members of Bethel Church in Morristown. In September 2013 we began to serve meals five nights a week to anyone in need of a warm meal and a smile. It has since become a place where “Hope Starts and the Community Gathers to Share.” Every week we serve hundreds of hot meals to go from our soup kitchen and distribute groceries to thousands of local families at our food pantries. The need has become so great since the pandemic, that we have moved our pantry operation outside and increased our food distribution tenfold in Morristown alone! We have also expanded our operations with a Mobile Food Pantry serving our neighbors throughout Morris County.Your $10,000 donation provides 350 families with groceries and supports a total of over 1,000 individuals for groceries for 1 month!” — Teresa E. Williams, Executive Director, Table of Hope.

