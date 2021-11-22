ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCFR Sing-Role Academy Graduates

The following is from the Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Facebook Page from 11/19:....

erienewsnow.com

First Class Graduates from EmergyCare's EMT Academy

Eight new emergency medical technicians (EMTs) will be answering the call after graduating Wednesday from EmergyCare's new EMT academy. EmergyCare awarded diplomas and recognized the grads at a special lunch. They completed eight weeks of intensive training in how to respond to emergency calls of all kinds. EmergyCare launched the...
EDUCATION
hometownsource.com

Rogers Police Citizens’ Academy first students graduate

After a seven-week course that started in September, a group of 12 Rogers residents graduated Nov. 10 from the Rogers Police Citizens Academy hosted by the Rogers Police Department. Those who took the class were able to learn about police officer recruitment, selection and training process, DWI enforcement, the department’s...
ROGERS, MN
Paul Lyons
Tribune-Review

13 cadets graduate from WCCC's Municipal Police Officers' Training Academy

After completing a rigorous five-month program, 13 cadets graduated Tuesday from Westmoreland County Community College’s Municipal Police Officers’ Training Academy. Wearing their gray-and-black uniforms, the cadets celebrated the end of their 930-hour program that trained them to become police officers in municipalities and cities across the state. “I truly believe...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Kilgore News Herald

Kilgore College Fire Academy students blaze path in fire careers at graduation

Kilgore College graduated 28 of its Fire Academy students in a special ceremony and fire suppression demonstration at the academy’s Overton training center Monday night. Students from KC Fire Academy Class 114 participated in a fire “evolution,” battling a simulated car fire that spread into a larger blaze inside of a mock three-story building. The situation required teams of students to attack the blaze using local water sources, cut holes in the structure and rescue mock civilians from the fire.
OVERTON, TX
WKRG News 5

16 new officers to be sworn in Police Academy graduation ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile’s chief of police will swear in 16 new police officers at the 67th Police Academy graduation ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Cottage Hill Baptist Church. The public is invited to attend. The 16 graduates are: Clayton Bryant James Corbett […]
MOBILE, AL
#Single Role#Ems Academy#Emt Austin Van Riper
WETM

Ernie Davis Academy’s acting principal leaving role, moves to district job

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Theresa Usack, Acting Principal at Ernie Davis Academy, has announced she is leaving her role and moving into a position within the Elmira City School District. Usack released a letter to parents on Wednesday announcing the decision. Colin Werfelman, Principal of Diven Elementary School, will serve...
ELMIRA, NY
The Guardian

Academy Counsellor

We are seeking to appoint a qualified Counsellor to provide an individual counselling service for pupils following best practice in line with BACP/UKCP guidance and current legislation around working with children and young people. The role also involves contributing to the whole school approach to mental health and emotional wellbeing for pupils and staff within the Academy community.
MENTAL HEALTH
cardinalpointsonline.com

Seniors prepare for December graduation

December graduation is fast approaching for seniors in their final semester at SUNY Plattsburgh. COVID-19 restrictions and precautions have changed the approach to the past three graduations, Winter 2021 will also be looking different. Dr. Kathleen Camelo, director of the student health and counseling center, said that for the first...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wku.edu

Two Gatton Academy Alum Receive Prestigious Graduate Study Scholarships

Two alumni of The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science recently received two of the country’s most prestigious graduate study awards. Elvin N. Irihamye (’19, Paul L. Dunbar HS) received the Rhodes Scholarship and Samuel C. Kessler (’18, Campbellsville HS) received the George J. Mitchell Scholarship. Irihamye is a senior...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Baltimore

Nursing Programs Send Students Into The Workforce To Help Combat Workforce Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As a workforce shortage plagues hospitals across the country, many local nursing programs are sending students to help beef up the workforce. More than 100 nursing students from the University of Maryland School of Nursing are graduating a few weeks early. These students are in a position to help local hospitals and medical offices. Many of them are in clinical rotations right now and have just an exam standing between them and the professional world. Jessica Smith, a soon-to-be graduate from the University of Maryland School of Nursing, said “the patients need it, the nurses need it, we are needed.” Smith...
BALTIMORE, MD
Chicago City Wire

2021 Graduate Addresses Vancouver Graduates at Commencement Ceremony

Adler University issued the following announcement on Nov. 22. During the 2021 Adler Vancouver Commencement Ceremony, held on November 20, graduate Makeda Henry addressed 2020 and 2021 graduates with her speech about Imposter Syndrome and overcoming perfectionism. Makeda Henry received her Master of Arts in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Adler University Vancouver. Read Henry’s entire speech below.
COLLEGES
Norwalk Reflector

Starfish Project ending after 11-year run

NORWALK — Eleven years ago, former Huron County Sheriff, Dane Howard, realized putting addicts in jail was not stopping the growing drug addiction epidemic. About that time, a young man came to his office asking how he could help. Dane realized the young man sitting across his desk was someone he had arrested before. He looked like a totally different person. He was a Teen Challenge graduate. Dane thought, if it worked for him, it could work for others.
HURON COUNTY, OH
CBS DFW

3 FWISD Schools Receive $10,000 Grants From UNT Health Science Center

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD officials announced today that three schools are each receiving $10,000 grants for campus wellness activities from the UNT Health Science Center. The UNTHSC chose TCC South/FWISD Collegiate, Hubbard Heights Elementary School, and Como Montessori because of their demonstrated success with wellness programs this school year through an initiative called HSC Presents FitWorth. Students at Hubbard Height Elementary receive a $10,000 check from UNTHSC. (Credit: FWISD) TCC South/FWISD Collegiate and Hubbard Heights Elementary School have received their checks, and Como Montessori will be presented with theirs on Monday, November 29. Students at TCC South FWISD Collegiate High School receive...
FORT WORTH, TX
murfreesborotn.gov

Citizens Police Academy Fall 2021 Graduation

Congratulations to the Fall 2021 Murfreesboro Police Department Citizens Police Academy graduates. The participants completed a 12-week program which seeks to educate, exchange ideas, and familiarize citizens with primary law enforcement operations and training. The program covers various topics such as traffic enforcement and investigation, patrol procedures, search and seizure laws and procedures, officer survival, a ride-a-long with an officer and more.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WAPT

New officers graduate from Jackson Police Training Academy

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department swore in five new officers Friday during their graduation ceremony. After eight weeks of living, learning and training at the Jackson Police Training Academy, eight cadets are now police officers. Of the 65th and 2oth basic recruit class, five are with JPD, two are heading to Natchez and one is going to Lexington.
JACKSON, MS

