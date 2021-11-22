MCFR Sing-Role Academy Graduates

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As a workforce shortage plagues hospitals across the country, many local nursing programs are sending students to help beef up the workforce. More than 100 nursing students from the University of Maryland School of Nursing are graduating a few weeks early. These students are in a position to help local hospitals and medical offices. Many of them are in clinical rotations right now and have just an exam standing between them and the professional world. Jessica Smith, a soon-to-be graduate from the University of Maryland School of Nursing, said “the patients need it, the nurses need it, we are needed.” Smith...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO