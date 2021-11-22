MCFR Sing-Role Academy Graduates

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD officials announced today that three schools are each receiving $10,000 grants for campus wellness activities from the UNT Health Science Center.
The UNTHSC chose TCC South/FWISD Collegiate, Hubbard Heights Elementary School, and Como Montessori because of their demonstrated success with wellness programs this school year through an initiative called HSC Presents FitWorth.
Students at Hubbard Height Elementary receive a $10,000 check from UNTHSC. (Credit: FWISD)
TCC South/FWISD Collegiate and Hubbard Heights Elementary School have received their checks, and Como Montessori will be presented with theirs on Monday, November 29.
