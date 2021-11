Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Eagles Of Death Metal events here. Address: Belfast Limelight, 17 Ormeau Avenue, Belfast, BT2 8HD. The Limelight is a 900 capacity live music venue based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Opened in 1984, it's used both as a platform for some of rock, indie, alternative, and metal's best names and a large capacity nightclub for some of the best DJs, too. Over the years, it's seen some major expansions and now boasts another bar (Katy's Bar), and a whole other venue - Limelight 2.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO