While writer-director-actor Kenneth Branagh’s 70mm epic Death on the Nile continues to experience ongoing COVID-19 delays, rather than sit and wait Branagh sprung to action to make what could be his most semi-autobiographical and personal paean to his childhood upbringing yet with Belfast! Set in Belfast, Northern Ireland during the so-called The Troubles which saw a civil war between Irish Catholics and Protestants from 1969 to 1970, the film depicts a pivotal moment in history through the eyes and recollections of a young boy named Buddy (Jude Hill). Co-starring Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, the film is an ensemble slice-of-life through Summer 1969 capturing from start to finish both the upheaval experienced by as well as joys shared by the residents living in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO