ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Ant Middleton at Ipswich Regent Theatre

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France, Middleton set his sights on a career in...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Ant Middleton at Blackpool Opera House

Born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France, Middleton set his sights on a career in the armed forces and didn’t stop striving until he achieved his goal. He joined the Special Boat Service (SBS) in 2008 and spent 4 years there. The SBS is the UK’s naval special forces unit and the sister unit of the SAS.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Ant Middleton at Stockton Globe

Born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France, Middleton set his sights on a career in the armed forces and didn’t stop striving until he achieved his goal. He joined the Special Boat Service (SBS) in 2008 and spent 4 years there. The SBS is the UK’s naval special forces unit and the sister unit of the SAS.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Marti Pellow at Norwich Theatre Royal

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Marti Pellow events here. Staying the night in Norwich? Find somewhere near Norwich's Theatre Royal for this Marti Pellow show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Russell Brand Adds London O2 Academy Brixton Show To 33 Tour

Russell Brand has added a London show to his ongoing 33 Tour. The English comedian, author and actor will now wrap up the trek at the O2 Academy Brixton on May 30. Tickets go on general sale at 11am on December 1. Brand's 33 Tour continues in Brighton tonight (November...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ant Middleton
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Forces#Uk#The Sister#Armed Forces#The Special Boat Service#Sbs#Sas
tatler.com

Tiara of the Month: Queen Victoria Eugenie of Spain's Fleur-de-Lis Tiara

In 1906 Princess Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, married King Alfonso XIII of Spain. Alfonso gave Victoria Eugenie a grand diamond tiara to wear on their wedding day, which he had commissioned from the Spanish royal jewellers - Ansorena. The diamonds were set in platinum in the design of three Fleur-de-Lis, the symbol for his family – the House of Bourbon. Yet it wasn't all romance: their union was unpopular among anarchists in the increasingly politically unstable Spain and as they left their wedding ceremony a bunch of flowers was thrown at their carriage which concealed a bomb, killing and injuring over 100 people - leaving the new queen's wedding dress splattered with blood.
WORLD
Parade

10 Things That Will Happen When Queen Elizabeth II Dies

The subject of Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing is a delicate one, but in recent days the 95-year-old queen herself has acknowledged her own mortality. After missing the General Synod Service and Opening Session of the Church of England last week for the first time in its 51-year history, she issued a statement via her youngest son Prince Edward in which she said, “It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod.
U.K.
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
News Break
Politics
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Barbados will spur others to ditch the Queen: experts

On a rainy night in Hong Kong in 1997, Prince Charles read a message from his mother Queen Elizabeth II, as Britain handed back sovereignty of the territory to China after more than 150 years of UK rule. On Monday, nearly a quarter of a century on, Charles will be present at another handover, when Barbados becomes the world's newest republic, with an elected president -- not the queen -- as head of state. The ceremony will not be on the same scale as in Hong Kong, when military marching bands and bagpipes provided the backdrop to a momentous occasion that was described as "the epilogue of empire". But the Caribbean island's abandonment of constitutional monarchy is significant, not just for the monarch and her heir, but for the new republic -- and others that may follow.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy