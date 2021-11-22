BenDeLaCreme at Newcastle Upon Tyne Tyne Theatre And Opera House

Covent Garden’s Macbeth is back in all its bloody glory. Phyllida Lloyd’s evocative staging of Verdi’s first foray into the dramatic world of Shakespeare made a welcome return to the Covent Garden stage, after only a three year gap. Aided and abetted by Anthony Ward’s atmospheric sets – dark and claustrophobic, yet thrown into sharp relief by splashes of red and iridescent gold – by and large Lloyd lets the narrative unfold naturally, without any interference. But when she does intervene the results never detract from the storytelling, but rather enhance it. In Lloyd’s eyes these witches are no passive observers. With their red turbans and Frida Kahlo-esque monobrows, they become omnipresent manipulators of the action and characters on stage, driving the action forward to its inexorable conclusion.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO