ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BenDeLaCreme at Newcastle Upon Tyne Tyne Theatre And Opera House

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Headie One at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 Academy Newcastle

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Headie One events here. Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find somewhere near Newcastle Upon Tyne's O2 Academy Newcastle for this Headie One show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Seasick Steve at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Seasick Steve events here. Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find somewhere near Newcastle Upon Tyne's O2 City Hall for this Seasick Steve show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Jason Donovan at Blackpool Opera House

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jason Donovan events here. Staying the night in Blackpool? Find somewhere near Blackpool's Opera House for this Jason Donovan show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address:...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Kelly Lee Owens at Newcastle Upon Tyne Cobalt Studios

Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find somewhere near Newcastle Upon Tyne's Cobalt Studios for this Kelly Lee Owens show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bendelacreme
skiddle.com

Bridge House Theatre London - Penge

A night of top comedians giving some new material an outing. You might have seen these fabulous comedians on your screens or heard them in your ears. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Bridge House Theatre, so book today to secure the best price!
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

The Australian Pink Floyd Show are a tribute band from Adelaide, dedicated to emulating and celebrating the world-famous sound of legendary rockers Pink Floyd. The Australian Pink Floyd Show will be performing 1 event in Newcastle Upon Tyne on Thursday 18th November 2021 at the O2 City Hall. Scroll down...
MUSIC
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Great Leap’ at Round House Theatre

Lauren Yee’s “The Great Leap” is raucously funny, incredibly profane, not for the kids, thoughtful, and will leave you uncomfortable. The latter is not a bad thing—but you may well have to put aside visceral reactions to sit with and reflect on those reactions. …these four actors are brilliant in...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

BenDeLaCreme at Edinburgh Queens Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of BenDeLaCreme events here. Staying the night in Edinburgh? Find somewhere near Edinburgh's Queens Hall for this Bendelacreme show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Edinburgh Queens...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera House#Newcastle Upon Tyne#Tyne Tyne Theatre
stereoboard.com

BenDeLaCreme in London - Ticket Options

Address: London Troxy, 490 Commercial Road, London, E1 0HX. Troxy is a 2,600 capacity art decor theatre based in the East End of London's Tower Hamlets. Opening in 1933, it's been used for a variety of things over the years, including a bingo hall, a theatre, sporting events, and conferences, as well as a load of musical events!
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
365thingsinhouston.com

The Nutcracker at The Grand 1894 Opera House

Enjoy an annual holiday favorite that delights audiences of all ages as the City Ballet of Houston presents The Nutcracker at The Grand 1894 Opera House. Tickets range from $19 to $50. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

David Gulpilil Dies: ‘Rabbit-Proof Fence’, ‘Crocodile Dundee’ & ‘Charlie’s Country’ Actor Was 68

David Gulpilil, the revered Indigenous Australian actor and dancer, known for his performances in films such as Rabbit-Proof Fence, Crocodile Dundee, The Tracker and Walkabout, has died of cancer. He was 68. Gulpilil’s death was confirmed Monday in a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall. “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen – David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu,” he posted on social media. Gulpilil received mainstream recognition for his performances in blockbuster comedy Crocodile Dundee (1986) and Phillip...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act review – BBC documentary shows frontman’s bravery amid the Aids epidemic

“Darling, when I can’t sing anymore then I’ll die, I’ll drop dead,” Freddie Mercury told Brian May’s wife, actor Anita Dobson.The Queen frontman was true to his word. “When he’d sung all he could sing, he withdrew, and he got ready to die,” Dobson says in the BBC’s new documentary, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act. Almost 30 years ago to the day, Mercury died from complications of Aids, having refused further medication. He retired to his home in Kensington, where he lived the rest of his days surrounded by close friends. The BBC’s programme is a moving and lovingly composed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
musicomh.com

Macbeth @ Royal Opera House, London

Covent Garden’s Macbeth is back in all its bloody glory. Phyllida Lloyd’s evocative staging of Verdi’s first foray into the dramatic world of Shakespeare made a welcome return to the Covent Garden stage, after only a three year gap. Aided and abetted by Anthony Ward’s atmospheric sets – dark and claustrophobic, yet thrown into sharp relief by splashes of red and iridescent gold – by and large Lloyd lets the narrative unfold naturally, without any interference. But when she does intervene the results never detract from the storytelling, but rather enhance it. In Lloyd’s eyes these witches are no passive observers. With their red turbans and Frida Kahlo-esque monobrows, they become omnipresent manipulators of the action and characters on stage, driving the action forward to its inexorable conclusion.
THEATER & DANCE
JC Post

Matilda Jr. is set for Friday evening at the Opera House

You can join the ASTRA Youth from Junction City Middle School on Friday evening as they present Matilda Jr. at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge. The ASTRA Program is an after-school theatre program held at the CL Hoover Opera House, funded by the R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation. The middle school students come to the Opera House three afternoons a week and work with the show Directors. Here they learn theatre techniques in vocals, choreography, improv, script reading, stage management, character roles, and set design. The Lead Director, and Education Director at the Opera House, Melissa Ford, along with our Kansas State University Students, Jackson Welsh, Assistant Director, Annelise Mock and Jenna Bicklehaupt, Associate Directors, work with the youth to instill and create their best qualities in everything theatre.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Observer

Bolshoi Ballet coming to Opera House screen

The 1891 Fredonia Opera House will present one of the world’s greatest ballet companies – the Bolshoi Ballet – dancing one of the staples of its repertoire, Spartacus on Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be presented in high definition, captured live via satellite from the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, as part of the Stage On Screen Series of programs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy