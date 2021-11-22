ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Kelly Lee Owens at Newcastle Upon Tyne Cobalt Studios

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Headie One at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 Academy Newcastle

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Headie One events here. Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find somewhere near Newcastle Upon Tyne's O2 Academy Newcastle for this Headie One show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

BenDeLaCreme at Newcastle Upon Tyne Tyne Theatre And Opera House

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of BenDeLaCreme events here. Staying the night in Newcastle Upon Tyne? Find somewhere near Newcastle Upon Tyne's Tyne Theatre And Opera House for this Bendelacreme show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Kelly Lee Owens wins Welsh Music Prize 2021 with ‘Inner Song’

Kelly Lee Owens has won the Welsh Music Prize 2021 for her latest album ‘Inner Song’. The musician and producer’s 2020 studio effort was nominated alongside The Anchoress‘ ‘The Art Of Losing’, Gruff Rhys‘ ‘Seeking New Gods’, Private World’s ‘Aleph’ and more at the 11th edition of the annual awards.
FIFA
stereoboard.com

A Question of Sport Live at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

A Question of Sport is a quiz show on BBC 1, hosted by Sue Barker and team members Matt Dawson and Phil Tuffnell, with rotating guests from the sporting world. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of A Question of Sport Live events here.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
stereoboard.com

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

The Australian Pink Floyd Show are a tribute band from Adelaide, dedicated to emulating and celebrating the world-famous sound of legendary rockers Pink Floyd. The Australian Pink Floyd Show will be performing 1 event in Newcastle Upon Tyne on Thursday 18th November 2021 at the O2 City Hall. Scroll down...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Bryan Adams Test Positive for Covid for Second Time This Month

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Milan ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed. This marks the second time the singer has caught the virus in the past month. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” Adams wrote in an Instagram post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) Adams previously tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a performance at the Rock...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Legendary Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpilil dies aged 68

David Gulpilil, a pioneering Indigenous Australian actor, has passed away aged 68. The star was well known for appearances in films such as Walkabout, Storm Boy and Crocodile Dundee, and has been described as “one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen”. Announcing the news, South Australia premier Steven...
WORLD
The Independent

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act review – BBC documentary shows frontman’s bravery amid the Aids epidemic

“Darling, when I can’t sing anymore then I’ll die, I’ll drop dead,” Freddie Mercury told Brian May’s wife, actor Anita Dobson.The Queen frontman was true to his word. “When he’d sung all he could sing, he withdrew, and he got ready to die,” Dobson says in the BBC’s new documentary, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act. Almost 30 years ago to the day, Mercury died from complications of Aids, having refused further medication. He retired to his home in Kensington, where he lived the rest of his days surrounded by close friends. The BBC’s programme is a moving and lovingly composed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Secret LA

The Sensational ‘Love Actually Live’ Spectacle Is Now Open In L.A.

The brilliant ‘Love Actually Live’ is back, due to popular demand and it’s expected to be another sold-out year. Get your tickets here!. While it might not be cold outside, it’s almost (almost) that time of year again where we partake in our favorite festive traditions; we dust off the garish knitted sweaters, eat enough food to hibernate for a month and rewatch Richard Curtis’ classic Christmas film, Love Actually.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Joe Henderson, Georgia Lee, Matt Owens Sign Netflix First Look Deal via Magic Quill Productions

Netflix announced a new first look deal with Magic Quill Productions, the new writers’ collective formed by writers and executive producers Joe Henderson, Georgia Lee and Matt Owens. As a production company, Magic Quill will prioritize writers while centering high concept genre stories. The company aims to empower writers and train future showrunners with a focus on platforming diverse, underrepresented voices. Henderson recently served as showrunner and executive producer on “Lucifer,” which Netflix picked up from Fox after three seasons to run another three seasons. In the series, Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil (Tom Ellis), gets tired of living in Hell and instead...
BUSINESS
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Lime Green Caped Ballgown at The Fashion Awards

Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
JamBase

Remembering Freddie Mercury: Performing Live With Queen In 1986

It’s been 30 years since rock icon Freddie Mercury sadly died due to complications from AIDS on November 24, 1991. He was just 45 years old. The legendary Queen vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter was born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946 on the island of Zanzibar off the east coast of Africa but grew up in India and later England after his family moved to Middlesex fleeing the Zanzibar Revolution.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

HBO Max welcomes award-winning documentary ‘Mr. SOUL!’ to its roster

The award-winning Mr. SOUL! initially debuted in 2018, sweeping the festival circuit in the documentary category starting with the Tribeca Film Festival. Written, directed and produced by Melissa Haizlip, the granddaughter of Ellis Haizlip, the legend at the center of the documentary, the film represents legacy in more ways than one. Haizlip gave us more details during a recent interview.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy