Kelly Lee Owens at Newcastle Upon Tyne Cobalt Studios

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Milan ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed. This marks the second time the singer has caught the virus in the past month. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” Adams wrote in an Instagram post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) Adams previously tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a performance at the Rock...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO