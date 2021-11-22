Kevin Bloody Wilson at Hastings White Rock

Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost yet another gig, apparently due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Osnes, 35, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s upcoming “Bonnie and Clyde In Concert,” according to a report in Deadline. The two-night-only, nearly sold out event, planned for Jan. 17 and 18, was set to reunite Osnes with actor Jeremy Jordan. The pair co-starred in the original 2011 Broadway production, which earned Osnes her first of two Tony nominations for best actress in a musical.
