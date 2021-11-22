Kevin Bloody Wilson at Hastings White Rock

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.

