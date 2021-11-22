ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Hopkins at Hove Tom The Old Market

Jon Hopkins found his beatless new album, 'Music for Psychedelic Therapy,' deep down

Electronic musician Jon Hopkins became best known for his expansive, utterly danceable early electronic music. But his latest release, Music For Psychedelic Therapy, is (clearly) something different. At the heart of the album is an immersive, beatless soundscape, built upon field recordings Hopkins made by spelunking 60 meters underground in...
Daily Distraction: Go on a trip with Jon Hopkins

Producer Jon Hopkins is perhaps best known for his work with big-name artists like Coldplay and Purity Ring. But on a new album, Music For Psychedelic Therapy, Hopkins took an approach that's both quiet and expansive. In a story for the New York Times, writer Grayson Haver Currin describes the...
Jon Hopkins at London Royal Albert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jon Hopkins events here. Official face value from £21.45. Resale tickets from £33.93. Address: London Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AP. Telephone: 08454015034. Venue Capacity: 5272. The Royal Albert Hall is a massive concert...
Album Review: Jon Hopkins – Music for Psychedelic Therapy

Perfect for much more than just psychedelic therapy. Jon Hopkins’s Music for Psychedelic Therapy was released on November 12th. Though Hopkins, who is from England, was classically trained as a composer, he also writes electronic music and film scores and has received nominations for both a Grammy Award and Mercury Prize. Hopkins’s interesting career in music, which included being a gifted child pianist and electronic music producer, led him to create Music for Psychedelic Therapy after producing music in the realm of meditation and ambient music.
Jon Hopkins
Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum at Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rescue Rooms for this Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, Rescue Rooms, Masonic Place, Nottingham, NG1 5JT. Telephone: 08454134444. Venue Capacity:...
Jet Avoids Crashing After Running into Bird Flock, Covered with Carcasses in Horrifying Landing

Most of us have experienced a harrowing flight experience, but few folks can relate to the experience of their plane hitting a bird flock. A Ryanair jet made an unfortunate collision with a large heron flock as it was preparing to land. The flight left from London and made its way to Bologna, Italy without any issues until the very end. According to The Sun, the plane collided with the bird flock just before it touched down.
Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
Bryan Adams Test Positive for Covid for Second Time This Month

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Milan ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed. This marks the second time the singer has caught the virus in the past month. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” Adams wrote in an Instagram post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) Adams previously tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a performance at the Rock...
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act review – BBC documentary shows frontman’s bravery amid the Aids epidemic

“Darling, when I can’t sing anymore then I’ll die, I’ll drop dead,” Freddie Mercury told Brian May’s wife, actor Anita Dobson.The Queen frontman was true to his word. “When he’d sung all he could sing, he withdrew, and he got ready to die,” Dobson says in the BBC’s new documentary, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act. Almost 30 years ago to the day, Mercury died from complications of Aids, having refused further medication. He retired to his home in Kensington, where he lived the rest of his days surrounded by close friends. The BBC’s programme is a moving and lovingly composed...
Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ Cancels Saturday Performance Due to Positive COVID Tests

“Chicago,” the long-running revival of the classic musical about greed and corruption, canceled its Saturday performance on Broadway after two people who work at the Ambassador Theatre tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The production said it has no scheduled performances for Sunday and plans to resume shows on Monday. The Sunday performance was canceled “…out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement released by the musical’s producers. “‘Chicago’ follows strict industry protocols with the safety of everyone a priority,” the statement continues. “Ticketholders for tonight’s performance will be contacted by their point of purchase.” Broadway theaters began reopening in August...
The Sensational ‘Love Actually Live’ Spectacle Is Now Open In L.A.

The brilliant ‘Love Actually Live’ is back, due to popular demand and it’s expected to be another sold-out year. Get your tickets here!. While it might not be cold outside, it’s almost (almost) that time of year again where we partake in our favorite festive traditions; we dust off the garish knitted sweaters, eat enough food to hibernate for a month and rewatch Richard Curtis’ classic Christmas film, Love Actually.
Q&A: Novelist Tom Lin '18 and His New Take on the Old West

Tom Lin ’18 is too old to be called a child prodigy. But he’s young enough that the attention and praise he has received for his first novel, The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu, is extraordinary. To garner the critical acclaim it has—profiles, reviews and interviews in media outlets that...
Gabrielle Union Stuns In Lime Green Caped Ballgown at The Fashion Awards

Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.
‘Real World’ Star Jon Brennan Says Old Issues Lead To ‘Butting Heads’ In Reunion For 1993 Cast: ‘Felt Like We Were Back In The ’90s’

Seven cast members return nearly 30 years later to the iconic Venice Beach home hoping to settle their differences in The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. Jon Brennan and Irene Berrera-Kearns explain how issues addressed during the 1993 show still exist today, but their opinions have evolved. CBS’s Katie Johnston...
LOS ANGELES, CA

