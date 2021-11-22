The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Stoke Regent Theatre

The show must go on. I feel like that saying is more true now than ever. With the pandemic still raging, it has become almost normal for bands to drop off last minute due to cases in their crews but I don’t think a drop-off had hit me as hard as it did last night. Don’t get me wrong, I was stoked to see the other two bands but my heart sank ever so slightly when I got the notification that Bad Religion would not be performing on Tuesday night. Still, the show must go on, and after a little bit more time to get caught up on work at home, I made my way to the beautiful Palace Theatre in Saint Paul.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO