The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Stoke Regent Theatre

Long one of London’s most forward-thinking fringe theatres, Camden’s New Diorama will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year with a truly progressive new scheme: every single audience member for each of the three shows in its new season will be offered free Domino’s pizza after the show, in a hook up with Domino’s Camden. The offer isn’t in fact intended to persuade people to buy theatre tickets (although, y’know, it probably will) but rather to encourage ticketholders to stay behind after the show and have a bit of a chat about what they just saw. It’s the first scheme of its kind in any UK theatre, but it sounds genuinely wonderful, and should allow audience members to capture that 'crashing the press night afterparty’ vibe every night.
Comments / 0