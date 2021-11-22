ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Stoke Regent Theatre

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Address: Stoke Regent Theatre, Piccadilly, Stoke, ST1 1AP. The Regent Theatre is a performance...

www.stereoboard.com

La Grande Observer

The show goes on at the OK Theatre

ENTERPRISE — The show must go on. That’s Darrell Brann’s intention and his plan is to reopen Enterprise’s historic OK Theatre next spring. Right now, the building’s facade is covered with scaffolding in anticipation of its restoration. “I’ve had people ask, ‘Are you tearing it down?’ Well, we’re tearing it...
ENTERPRISE, OR
bigislandmusic.net

Beat-lele Coming To Kahilu Theatre For Two Shows: December 2-3

Beat-lele, a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominee, made up of four Beatle-loving artists from the island of Oahu, will perform at Kahilu Theatre, Thursday, December 2 at 4 p.m., and Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m. This unique concert will also be broadcast live on Kahilu TV. For tickets and more info, call (808) 885-6868 or visit https://kahilutheatre.org/.
PERFORMING ARTS
Telegraph

The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre, review: if ever a wonderful show there was...

In 1974 came the premiere, in Baltimore, Maryland, of The Wiz, a new stage musical based upon L Frank Baum’s beloved children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. A world away from the famous 1939 film version starring Judy Garland, the new show was distinguished by its use of African-American popular music and its being performed by an entirely black cast.
THEATER & DANCE
#Piccadilly Theatre#Pink Floyd#Opera#Australian
stereoboard.com

Tim Minchin at Ipswich Regent Theatre

Tim Minchin is an English-Australian comedian and musician born in Northampton but based in Melbourne. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Tim Minchin events here. Address: Ipswich Regent Theatre, 3 St Helens Street, Ipswich, IP4 1HE. Telephone: 01473 433100. Venue Capacity: 1535.
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

Patti Smith adds Capitol Theatre show to tour

Earlier this month, Patti Smith announced an end of year hometown NYC show, happening at Brooklyn Steel on December 28. Tickets to that are now sold out, so she's added another date in the NYC area a couple of nights later, at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on December 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, 11/26 at 10 AM, with a venue presale starting Wednesday, 11/24 at 10 AM.
PORT CHESTER, NY
mariettaga.gov

Back in the Theatre Better Than Ever – GMDT to Dance SIX Shows

MARIETTA - MARIETTA, GA – Get ready for visions of sugar plums, waltzing flowers and dancing snowflakes. In its 65th season of dance, GMDT is proud to present its annual production of the captivating classic, The Nutcracker. The show will once again feature the brilliant sets, costumes, and special effects that spark awe and wonder alongside Tchaïkovsky’s timeless music. GMDT’s The Nutcracker also welcomes back professional dancers D Patton White as Godfather Drosselmeyer and Raul Peinado as Sugar Plum Cavalier. Rehearsals began in September for the cast that will perform in six shows the weekend after Thanksgiving.
MARIETTA, GA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Australia
twincitiesmedia.net

The Show Must Go On– Alkaline Trio and War On Women Step Up At Palace Theatre Show

The show must go on. I feel like that saying is more true now than ever. With the pandemic still raging, it has become almost normal for bands to drop off last minute due to cases in their crews but I don’t think a drop-off had hit me as hard as it did last night. Don’t get me wrong, I was stoked to see the other two bands but my heart sank ever so slightly when I got the notification that Bad Religion would not be performing on Tuesday night. Still, the show must go on, and after a little bit more time to get caught up on work at home, I made my way to the beautiful Palace Theatre in Saint Paul.
MUSIC
popville.com

Exclusive Go-Go Show at Lincoln Theatre Just Days Away

District Fray Magazine and Events DC invite you to an exclusive concert featuring some of D.C.’s best go-go artists. Snag your $1-$10 tickets for Bounce Beat + Beyond: A Celebration of Go-Go Music on Sunday, November 21 from 5-10 p.m. at Lincoln Theatre. This concert is the third “For the Love of D.C.” event produced by District Fray and Events DC this fall.
PERFORMING ARTS
yourvalley.net

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announces remaining shows

During the All Together Now performance on Nov. 14, Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announced the shows that will be produced during the remainder of its 2021-22 season. Held at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre, featuring young performers from across the Valley of the Sun,. Ellen Versen, executive director, and Walt Versen,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Time Out Global

A London theatre is giving away post-show Domino’s with every play

Long one of London’s most forward-thinking fringe theatres, Camden’s New Diorama will be celebrating its tenth anniversary this year with a truly progressive new scheme: every single audience member for each of the three shows in its new season will be offered free Domino’s pizza after the show, in a hook up with Domino’s Camden. The offer isn’t in fact intended to persuade people to buy theatre tickets (although, y’know, it probably will) but rather to encourage ticketholders to stay behind after the show and have a bit of a chat about what they just saw. It’s the first scheme of its kind in any UK theatre, but it sounds genuinely wonderful, and should allow audience members to capture that 'crashing the press night afterparty’ vibe every night.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

No Such Thing As A Fish at Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre

No Such Thing As A Fish is a British weekly podcast series featuring James Harkin, Andrew Hunter Murray, Anna Ptaszynski and Dan Schreiber. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of No Such Thing As A Fish events here. Staying the night in Birmingham?...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Glamour

American Music Awards 2021: The Best-Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The American Music Awards 2021 went down Sunday, November 21, and celebrities showed up and showed out on the red carpet. Everyone from Bachelorette Michelle Young to JoJo and AMAs host Cardi B arrived to the show in style. Bold colors, interesting cuts, a hat umbrella (we see you, Billy Porter): The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet was everything you’d want from a celebrity event and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’: What Was Dawn Wells’ Favorite Episode?

From 1964 to 1967, the late Dawn Wells and company hilariously tried to cope with being stranded on Gilligan’s Island. It was a relatively short-lived show. Still, three straight seasons of nothing but soundstage tropical backdrops had to have gotten a little routine for the cast. It’s no wonder, then, that Mary Ann Summers actor Dawn Wells’ favorite episodes were those that provided some variety.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC

