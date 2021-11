I won’t lie, it feels slightly wrong to be making a guide to coffee in Britain. Not that people don’t drink coffee here (they do!), it’s just that drinking tea is such a huge part of the culture. People make fun of the Brits and their tea, but they really do love it. I make a lot of tea in my flat, but if I’m out, I will always get a coffee. Here’s a list of some of the places I’ve been here in Edinburgh.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO