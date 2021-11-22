LETTER: How much further can UK politics sink?

The Covid pandemic is once again moving at break-neck speed. Six cases of the new Omicron variant have been discovered in Scotland, it has been announced this morning as Japan closes its borders and the World Health Organisation warns that the heavily mutated strain will spread “at a global level”. Later today, the vaccines watchdog is expected to expand the booster programme to all adults in a bid to save Christmas. Away from the pandemic, Labour will call for an overhaul of the rules governing the conduct of ministers amid accusations of Tory sleaze, and France says it is willing to work with the UK to solve the migration crisis but that it will not be “held hostage” by domestic politics in England.

WORLD ・ 12 HOURS AGO