VIDEO: Becky Lynch Gets Emotional Following Her Win Over Charlotte Flair At Survivor Series

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing her win over Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, WWE posted a video showing a very emotional Becky Lynch cutting a backstage promo. When McKenzie Mitchell asked Lynch about the enmity between herself and Flair, she said,. “Yeah, even watching the video packages I got a little bit...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

