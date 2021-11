News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, and Sneaker Con Digital have entered into a definitive agreement under which eBay has acquired Sneaker Con's authentication business, a leading sneaker authenticator with operations in the U.S., U.K, Canada, Australia and Germany.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO