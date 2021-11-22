HP Inc. (HPQ) November weekly straddle bid into quarter results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) December weekly 14.5 straddle priced for a move of +/- 7.5% into the expected release of quarter results after the bell on November 30.
Guess? (NYSE: GES) reported Q3 EPS of $0.62, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $643 million versus the consensus estimate of $611.3 million. Outlook:. Given the current circumstances...
Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are up almost 13% in pre-open after the company delivered an impressive start to its fiscal year. Intuit reported a Q1 EPS of $1.53 to smash the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue...
Box (NYSE: BOX) December 24 straddle priced for a move of +/- 10.5% into the expected release of quarter results after the bell on November 30.
Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman initiates coverage on Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS ) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $12.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Arhaus Inc click here. For...
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) December 55 straddle priced for a move of +/- 9.5% into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell.
Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) November weekly 262.5 straddle priced for a move of +/- 9% into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) November weekly 27.5 straddle priced for a move of +/- 11.5% into the expected release of quarter results today.
HP Inc. HPQ is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 23. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 84 cents and 90 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 88 cents, indicating an improvement of 41.9% from the year-ago quarter. The...
Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) November weekly call option implied volatility is at 90, December is at 59; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 90 into the expected release of quarter results after the bell on November 22.
Macy’s, Inc. (M) stock surged today after the retail and e-commerce operator reported results for the first quarter of 2021 and raised guidance for fiscal 2021. In a separate press release, Macy's announced its plan to launch a curated digital marketplace. The company, which owns and operates brands such as...
HP Inc. (HPQ) raised its quarterly dividend by 28.2% to $0.25 per share. Shares of the American multinational information technology company have gained 52% over the past year. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2022, to shareholders on record as of December 8. HPQ’s annual dividend of $1 per...
Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) are down 12% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported a weaker-than-expected outlook for the holiday season. Best Buy reported Q3 EPS of...
Shares of Xpeng (NASDAQ: XPEV) are up 3.5% in pre-open after the company reported unaudited Q3 results. XPeng reported Q3 EPS of ($0.27), worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at...
