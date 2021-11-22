ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP Inc. (HPQ) November weekly straddle bid into quarter results

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) November weekly 31 straddle priced...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) IV into quarter results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) December weekly 14.5 straddle priced for a move of +/- 7.5% into the expected release of quarter results after the bell on November 30.
StreetInsider.com

Guess? (GES) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c, Offes Outlook

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Guess? (NYSE: GES) reported Q3 EPS of $0.62, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $643 million versus the consensus estimate of $611.3 million. Outlook:. Given the current circumstances...
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) Stock Surges After Crushing Views, Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are up almost 13% in pre-open after the company delivered an impressive start to its fiscal year. Intuit reported a Q1 EPS of $1.53 to smash the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue...
StreetInsider.com

Box (BOX) option prices bid into quarter results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Box (NYSE: BOX) December 24 straddle priced for a move of +/- 10.5% into the expected release of quarter results after the bell on November 30.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Arhaus Inc (ARHS ) at Equalweight

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman initiates coverage on Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS ) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $12.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Arhaus Inc click here. For...
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Matt Koranda initiates coverage on Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Factors to Note Ahead of HP's (HPQ) Q4 Earnings Release

HP Inc. HPQ is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 23. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 84 cents and 90 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 88 cents, indicating an improvement of 41.9% from the year-ago quarter. The...
StreetInsider.com

Zoom (ZM) November weekly IV increases into quarter results and outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) November weekly call option implied volatility is at 90, December is at 59; compared to its 52-week range of 34 to 90 into the expected release of quarter results after the bell on November 22.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
smarteranalyst.com

HP Inc. Raises Quarterly Dividend by 28.2%

HP Inc. (HPQ) raised its quarterly dividend by 28.2% to $0.25 per share. Shares of the American multinational information technology company have gained 52% over the past year. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2022, to shareholders on record as of December 8. HPQ’s annual dividend of $1 per...
StreetInsider.com

Best Buy (BBY) Stock Falls Sharply on Weak Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) are down 12% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported a weaker-than-expected outlook for the holiday season. Best Buy reported Q3 EPS of...
StreetInsider.com

EV XPeng (XPEV) Stock Rallies After Beating Sales Estimates, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Xpeng (NASDAQ: XPEV) are up 3.5% in pre-open after the company reported unaudited Q3 results. XPeng reported Q3 EPS of ($0.27), worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
