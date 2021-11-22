Cannonball Research Starts DoubleVerify (DV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $87.00. The analyst comments "We launch coverage of GFS with a Buy-rating and an $87 price target. We view GFS as the leading trailing-node, analog/mixed-signal foundry benefiting from IoT demand drivers that will translate to unit demand 10x the size of cellphones, and a shift of its customers to a fab-lite model. These dynamics have led to unprecedented levels of visibility and pricing power, and as a result, we expect GFS to maintain a premium valuation multiple."
