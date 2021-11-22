Cannonball Research Starts DoubleVerify (DV) at Buy

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiates coverage on Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) with a Outperform rating, PT $62.00. The analyst comments "We launch on Southern Copper (SCCO) with a Peer Perform rating and $62/share price target in the context of a constructive view on copper. While SCCO shares have underperformed ytd, we consider alternative copper plays more compelling. Delays to copper projects ramping up to 2028/29E push out the growth thesis and provide less support to the premium multiple, in our view. A steady dividend payout and production outlook leave it with limited catalysts near term. We also flag political country risk in Peru particularly and cost inflation risks."

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO