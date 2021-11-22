ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cannonball Research Starts DoubleVerify (DV) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Cannonball Research analyst Vasily Karasyov initiates coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Downgrades South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers downgraded South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $25.00 (from $24.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on South Jersey Industries, Inc. click here. For more ratings news on South Jersey Industries, Inc. click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) at Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Roth Capital analyst Tony Butler initiates coverage on Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating on Compass with a Buy rating and $15 PT....
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Starts Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) at Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker initiates coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $127.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Affirm Holdings Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Affirm Holdings Inc. click here. Shares of Affirm...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dv
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $87.00. The analyst comments "We launch coverage of GFS with a Buy-rating and an $87 price target. We view GFS as the leading trailing-node, analog/mixed-signal foundry benefiting from IoT demand drivers that will translate to unit demand 10x the size of cellphones, and a shift of its customers to a fab-lite model. These dynamics have led to unprecedented levels of visibility and pricing power, and as a result, we expect GFS to maintain a premium valuation multiple."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Jin Guo downgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Starts Instructure, Inc. (INST) at Buy

Berenberg analyst Phillip Leytes initiates coverage on Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Instructure, Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Instructure, Inc. click here. Shares of Instructure, Inc. closed at $25.00...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes initiates coverage on Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SMFR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "We initiate on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Southern Copper (SCCO) at Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiates coverage on Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) with a Outperform rating, PT $62.00. The analyst comments "We launch on Southern Copper (SCCO) with a Peer Perform rating and $62/share price target in the context of a constructive view on copper. While SCCO shares have underperformed ytd, we consider alternative copper plays more compelling. Delays to copper projects ramping up to 2028/29E push out the growth thesis and provide less support to the premium multiple, in our view. A steady dividend payout and production outlook leave it with limited catalysts near term. We also flag political country risk in Peru particularly and cost inflation risks."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Starts US Steel (X) at Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners initiates coverage on US Steel (NYSE: X) with a Peerperform rating and a price target of $27.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on US Steel click here. For more ratings news on US Steel click here. Shares of US Steel closed at...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $225.00 (from $144.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals click here. For more ratings news on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals click here. Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Arhaus Inc (ARHS ) at Equalweight

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman initiates coverage on Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS ) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $12.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Arhaus Inc click here. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Richard Shane initiates coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) with a Overweight rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Workday (WDAY) Earnings Don't Look Bad, Wolfe Research Says Buy the Dip

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin reiterated an Outperform rating and $350.00 price target on Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) after the company reported 3Q results that were slightly ahead of expectations across all key metrics but beat magnitudes were lower than last quarter causing shares to trade off 8% after hours.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Telsey Starts Allbirds Inc (BIRD) at Outperform

Telsey analyst Dana Telsey initiates coverage on Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rosenblatt Starts Arteris, Inc (AIP) at Buy

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann initiates coverage on Arteris, Inc (NASDAQ: AIP) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Terry McEvoy downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Starts Babylon Holdings (BBLN) at Buy

BTIG initiates coverage on Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Starts Minerva (UTRS) at Buy

UBS analyst Matthew Taylor initiates coverage on Minerva (NASDAQ: UTRS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy