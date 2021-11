A wise man once told me “Never confuse what is legal with what is right.” One only needs to consider the history of slavery and spousal abuse to realize the law lags far behind societal norms of right and wrong. What Kyle Rittenhouse did in Kenosha apparently was legal, but it was not right. In the heat of the moment, he acted in self-defense. But he purposely traveled to a different community brandishing a weapon to engage with others to put himself in that position. That was not right. He now has to live with his mistake. And the law needs to catch up.

BOISE, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO