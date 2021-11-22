"Boot Lake Nature Preserve"

Some people call them porcupine eggs. They have been called other things. I have used “colorful” language a few times upon encountering this plant. Now it seems to be spreading and it is popping up all over the neighborhood. Increasingly I am seeing it in vacant lots, along the alleys, and in miscellaneous spaces. The proper name for the plant is common burdock. It is among the plants that grow burrs, or seed pods, with needle-like projections that stick to fabrics or fur. It is said this plant was the inspiration for Velcro. I can believe it! It has a frustrating way of sticking to clothing, being difficult to remove, and making a mess. It is ugly, too.

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO