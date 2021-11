The Phoenix Suns are cooking right now. After a 115-111 win in San Antonio on Monday night, the team has won 13 consecutive games. It is one of the best stretches the franchise has seen in a decade-and-a-half and, despite defeating teams that are either at the bottom of the standings or without their stars, it is something that should be valued and appreciated. It’s not as if the opposition isn’t trying to beat the Suns. They are fielding rosters with talent that is dangerous for they have something to prove.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO