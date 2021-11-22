ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD Forecast: USD Breaks Through Resistance Barrier

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar rallied on Friday to break above the top of the shooting star from Thursday. If you remember my analysis yesterday, the shooting star top was right at the same level as we had seen a previous attempt to break above the 1.2650 level. The fact that the market...

Related
FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Crashes into 200-Day EMA

The FTSE 100 crashed on Friday as traders ran for cover due to the coronavirus variant news coming out of South Africa. There are concerns about further lockdowns, and this had people selling anything that they had a profit in. This was in order to cover a lot of negative positions, so it is a scenario in which we may see this market turn around, but we need to see a turnaround in risk appetite, and perhaps good news about the virus.
STOCKS
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Unravels with Other Markets

Bitcoin fell apart on Friday, as markets around the world got hammered due to the news coming out of South Africa. It appears that there is a new variant of the coronavirus that health officials are concerned about, so anything that was risk-related got sold off during the day. Quite frankly, this is probably a buying opportunity, but you need to pay attention to the fact that this market could drop another couple thousand dollars in the blink of an eye.
CURRENCIES
USD/CAD Forecast: USD Shoots Higher Against CAD

The US dollar rallied significantly on Friday in a major “risk off” move. But the US dollar sold off against some currencies due to interest rates falling as traders jumped into the 10-year note. However, the Canadian dollar is also highly correlated to the oil market, which of course got absolutely crushed.
CURRENCIES
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Has Explosive Friday

The euro rallied significantly on Friday, breaking above the 1.13 level. The market has seen a significant amount of momentum, but I still believe it is only a matter of time before we find sellers, especially if we get near the 1.14 level. That being said though, the market is likely to see a lot of noisy behavior, but if we break above the 1.14 handle, then we could open up a move towards the 50-day EMA. One thing is for sure: this is a “shot across the bow” for the greenback.
CURRENCIES
AUD/USD Faces Resistance At 0.7150

The AUD/USD currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the 0.7150 mark on Monday morning. Meanwhile, the pair was being approached by the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average. If the pair declines, it could look for support in the Thursday and Friday low level zone above the...
CURRENCIES
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Opportunity to Break the Trend

A state of risk-aversion prevailed in global financial markets at the end of last week’s trading amid decisions by countries around the world to impose restrictions due to a new variant of the Corona virus that resists available vaccines. The gains of the Japanese yen increased against the rest of the other major currencies, and the USD/JPY retreated to the 113.05 support level, the lowest in more than two weeks, before closing trading stable around the 113.35 level. The resistance is 115.00.
CURRENCIES
Chart Art: Trend and Reversal Opportunities on EUR/USD and CAD/JPY

I hope you are because EUR/USD and CAD/JPY are showing us legit trend and reversal opportunities. The euro is trading pretty consistently above the 200 SMA. That hasn’t happened since the last moving average crossover on the 1-hour time frame!. Look out for a bit more buying, which could boost...
CURRENCIES
Currencies
Economy
Markets
Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CAD

Risk-taking may have made a comeback during the Asian session but will it be enough to drag USD/CAD lower?. Before moving on, ICYMI, I’ve listed the potential economic catalysts that you need to watch out for this week. Check them out before you place your first trades today!. And now...
MARKETS
USD/CAD struggles near 1.2750 as ‘Omicron’ enters Canada, yields recover

USD/CAD rebounds from intraday low after the biggest D1 jump since August. Canada reports two cases of the new covid variant in Ottawa. WTI crude oil consolidates Friday’s 13% slump as health officials from the US, Israel sound optimistic. BOC’s Macklem, Fed’s Powell eyed for fresh impulse. USD/CAD bounces off...
MARKETS
USD/CAD remains on the defensive below mid-1.2700s

Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for USD/CAD. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and helped limit losses. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets. The USD/CAD pair traded with a negative bias through the...
MARKETS
Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/JPY

EURUSD is trading at 1.1281; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1285 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1105. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1375. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1465.
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Support Test: AUD/USD, USD/CAD Primed for Powell

Last Friday gave us a quick but aggressive pullback in the US Dollar. The USD merely held support and buyers have since launched the currency higher. AUD/USD and USD/CAD remain attractive for long-USD scenarios. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about...
MARKETS
Oil prices mark a slight rebound from late last week

Oil futures rose on Monday, with U.S. prices marking a modest rebound from the more than 13% decline seen on Friday as traders eye developments tied to the omicron coronavirus variant and how it might hurt economic activity and demand for oil. Price-wise for oil, "it's possible that the kneejerk reaction to omicron is overdone," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, in an earlier note. "If, however the news gets worse, we shall see a further slide below the $70 mark, but the downside should be limited as the worsening omicron news would also revive the expectation of tighter OPEC supply." On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $69.95 a barrel, up $1.80, or 2.6%, on Monday, following Friday's loss of 13.1%.
TRAFFIC
Weekly Forex Forecast

The British pound initially tried to rally last week but then collapsed on Friday as we saw a major “risk off move” around the world. The new coronavirus variant coming out of South Africa has people selling anything remotely close to being risk-related. It is worth noting that the market breaking down the way it has does suggest that we have momentum to the downside, but at this point we need to break through the ¥149 level to truly fall apart.
CURRENCIES
USD/INR Forecast: December 2021

The US dollar has enjoyed a relatively large move to the upside against multiple currencies for the last couple of months. It has been no different againts the Indian rupee, as emerging markets in general have struggled. With concerns about increasing coronavirus figures, global growth slowing down, and simple inflation, the US dollar has been what most people have been willing to bet on.
CURRENCIES
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Moves Close to $55,000 Resistance

The Bitcoin price is moving against the USD as the first digital crypto touches the daily high of $55,316. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is resuming its upward movement after a dip of yesterday bringing the price from $59,194 to $53,533. A couple of days ago, BTC/USD hit just over $59,400 before retreating to a local low of around $53,533 support yesterday. However, the price of the leading crypto asset is now heading towards the north as its price may cross above the 9-day moving average.
CURRENCIES

