The S&P 500 has been very quiet during most of the month of November, but we are starting to approach the holidays. The month of December is typically a good one for the markets, and the fact that we have been grinding sideways heading into it is a good sign. After all, we will have the “Santa Claus rally”, which is when money managers try to catch up on potential gains or losses that have been accrued. After all, they have a benchmark that they have to work with, so if they do not reach, for example, the gains at the S&P 500, they need to find something out there to profit from in order to show their clients a reason to continue to invest.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO