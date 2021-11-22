ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

What we learned: red-hot Flames scorch Bruins

By Bruins Daily
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Boston, Boston College Eagles men's ice hockey, Jeremy Swayman, John Gaudreau, Mikael Backlund, Charles McAvoy, Brad Marchand. The Boston Bruins hardly looked hot in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
NECN

Bruins Vs. Flyers Takeaways: B's Offense Stays Red-Hot for Third Straight Win

Bruins-Flyers takeaways: B's offense stays red-hot for third straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins finally returned to game action Saturday night after a five-day break, and they showed no rust in a 5-2 road win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Eleven different players tallied a point...
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames

BOSTON - Jeremy Swayman, who remains undefeated (8-0-0) in his career at TD Garden, will make the start on Sunday night as the Bruins host the Calgary Flames. Boston will be aiming for its fourth consecutive victory. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Mangiapane, Flames look to stay hot against Bruins

Islanders go for first win in new home; Coyotes try to extend point streak to four games. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games Sunday. Flames, Bruins...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Mikael Backlund
insidehockey.com

Bruins Fall to Flames 4-0

Boston, MA – The Boston Bruins entered Sunday night’s contest against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden, riding a three-game winning streak. The Flames came in on a two-game winning streak of their own. Calgary scored two goals in just over a minute in the third period to pull away for a 4-0 win over the Bruins. The Flames leave Boston with the three-game winning streak while the Bruins are left to pick up the pieces.
NHL
Reuters

Flames with Boston ties guide shutout of Bruins

Johnny Gaudreau highlighted his return to Boston with an early goal and Dan Vladar made 27 saves to shut out his former team as the Calgary Flames blanked the host Bruins 4-0 on Sunday night. Gaudreau, who won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 while playing at nearby Boston College,...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BRUINS

FLAMES (10-3-5) @ BRUINS (9-5-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (21) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (14) Points - Brad Marchand (20) Goals - Marchand (8) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 25.5% (6th) / PK - 86.9% (6th) Bruins:
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames stay hot on the road, blank Bruins

In a traditional National Hockey League season, the American Thanksgiving mark is usually when you can tell if a team is in or out. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Sure, there’s lots of hockey to be played beyond that mark on the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College Eagles#Swayman
NESN.com

Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | Flames Too Hot, End Bruins’ Winning Streak | Ep. 88

The Bruins’ three-game winning streak was stopped by a red-hot Calgary Flames team. In this episode, Jaffe & Razor discuss the Bruins’ form in their second consecutive weekend of back-to-backs with games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames. The B’s turned in a solid performance Saturday on Broad Street against the Flyers but were unable to keep pace on Sunday, as they fell to the Flames and ended their winning streak at three.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets shut out Jets in Dubois return to Columbus

COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. Gregory Hofmann, Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets (11-6-0), who have won four of five. Merzlikins made...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Broad Street Hockey

What we learned from the Flyers 2-1 overtime win over the Flames

That’s another interesting one for the Flyers in the books! Last night saw some festivities to celebrate the newest class of Rick Tocchet and Paul Holmgren being inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame, which was a very nice thing, and then we jumped into what can only be described as another weird game. With a bit of discontinuity, quite a bit of chippiness, and some goalie wizardry, this game stayed tight until the very end, and after Kevin Hayes picked up his first goal of the season to get the Flyers on the board to tie things up, an already long night went longer as we got overtime. It was a quick one though, and the Flyers capitalized on a two-on-one rush and a goal from Cam Atkinson closed things out. Not too bad.
NHL
dailymemphian.com

What we learned about the Tigers after Game 3

Landers Nolley II gutted through an illness, and the Tigers are still auditioning their ballhandlers. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy