Get on Najee Watch, Steelers fans. Rookie running back Najee Harris has a chance to make history tonight on the Sunday Night Football stage. Harris is 37 yards away from becoming the first Steelers rookie in franchise history with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his first 10 games. The Alabama product, who the Steelers drafted with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has really got going recently after a slow start to his NFL career.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO