LAS VEGAS – Texas A&M men's basketball begins play at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational against Wisconsin at 1 p.m. Monday at Michelob Ultra Arena inside Mandalay Bay. The Aggies enter the illustrious tournament with a 4-0 ledger after a dominant 73-39 victory over Houston Baptist on Wednesday. The 34-point victory marks the largest A&M win since 2017 and the 39 points allowed is the fewest since allowing 38 to Texas Tech in 2012. Four Aggies scored in double figures and Aaron Cash registered his first-career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO