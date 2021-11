A week after perhaps the most glaring gaffe of his NFL career, Ray-Ray McCloud had the most productive game of his career. “You never know going into a game what’s going to come and what’s not going to come,” McCloud said Monday, a day after setting career highs for catches and receiving yards for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions. “So my mindset was just anything that comes my way, make plays. And that’s what it was. Do my job when my number’s called.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO