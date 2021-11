[MIAMI] – Christine King won the general election which took place on November 2, 2021 as a member-elect of the Miami Board of Commissioners in Florida, representing District 5 for the City of Miami. District 5 includes Miami’s Design District, Midtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Overtown, and Liberty City. She is the first Guyanese American to be elected in the City of Miami as well as being the only female commissioner for the City at this time.

