Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1, Warzone’s Pacific Update Delayed to December 9th

According to sales statistics from its launch week, Call Of Duty: Vanguard has stumbled out of the gates compared to its predecessors. Gamesindustry.biz collated the game sales data for the week ending November 6th, 2021, and even though Vanguard is the king of the castle in the top ten, its sales aren’t a patch on last year’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While our Phil Boon said that the game looks brilliant on his next-gen console, the multiplayer wasn’t as interesting as it could have been. “It did feel like I was playing Call of Duty: WWII again, or a slightly reskinned version, as there’s really not that much between the two games,” he explained in his review.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO