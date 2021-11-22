How costs will align in state college mergers unclear

I would argue that college is a worthwhile investment, and not only because studies show that the typical college graduate will earn 84% more over a lifetime than those with only a high school diploma. The real value of the college experience is in the holistic development that occurs over the four or five years it takes to earn that degree. College is a time to develop a sense of identity and to refine one’s values. It's a time to develop interpersonal skills, communications skills, and leadership skills. Studies show that college graduates are more civically engaged; they vote frequently and get involved in local issues. Indeed, today’s college graduates are tomorrow’s global leaders. As the cost of education continues to rise, students need to pay more attention to the cost of education and seek ways to avoid debt. Strategies include attending in-state schools, working part-time, and applying for scholarships.

