How costs will align in state college mergers unclear

By Bill Schackner Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarion University won over Kathryn Robinson with scholarship aid,...

The Oakland Post

It’s unclear how increase in university’s net position will benefit students

At the Board of Trustees (BOT) audit committee meeting last month, we learned Oakland University’s net position increased $71.6 million in fiscal year 2021 (FY21). What we don’t know is exactly how that money benefits OU students. The former Vice President for Finance and Administration John Beaghan said at the...
COLLEGES
Laredo Morning Times

Report outlines rising costs, benefits of college degree

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cory Britton doesn’t need a public policy institute report to fully appreciate the costs and benefits of a college education. He knows what it’s like to try to make ends meet with dead-end jobs and the anxiety of not having health insurance. Britton also knows what it’s like to graduate from college with high honors with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, a credential that is in high demand in the workforce, the Deseret News reports.
COLLEGES
city-countyobserver.com

State Offers Assistance With Energy Costs

As cold weather sets in, Hoosiers struggling to pay energy utility bills should be aware of Indiana’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program is designed to help households with utility costs associated with electricity and their primary heating source, and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter. Applications are accepted through May 16 and available here.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Clarion University#Mergers
US News and World Report

Greek Life at Colleges Comes With a Cost

Chapter fees can range from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands a semester, experts say. When a student decides to go Greek, the cost of joining in addition to the fees due every semester can pile up. "The sororities at USC average around $1,800 per semester in dues," says...
COLLEGES
piedmontexedra.com

Speaker Series recap: Deconstructing the cost of college

Hosted by Piedmont Education Foundation’s 2021-2022 Speaker Series, New York Times Money columnist and author Ron Lieber spoke to parents and students about the complexity of college admissions and the “emotionally fraught” financial decisions they entail. While deconstructing how to determine the best undergraduate programs, merit aid plans, and higher education institutions available, Leiber also touched on deeper matters, such as a family’s definition of success and whether or not a child graduating from high school should attend a university or college at all.
COLLEGES
ucdavis.edu

How to Handle College Apps!

Getting ready to apply for college and you don’t even know where to start, right? There are millions of forms and hundreds of essays to be written. Getting organized now will help you so much in the mad dash between now and the impending due date. Start with a plan—this...
DAVIS, CA
collegexpress.com

Is Going to College Really Worth the Cost?

I would argue that college is a worthwhile investment, and not only because studies show that the typical college graduate will earn 84% more over a lifetime than those with only a high school diploma. The real value of the college experience is in the holistic development that occurs over the four or five years it takes to earn that degree. College is a time to develop a sense of identity and to refine one’s values. It's a time to develop interpersonal skills, communications skills, and leadership skills. Studies show that college graduates are more civically engaged; they vote frequently and get involved in local issues. Indeed, today’s college graduates are tomorrow’s global leaders. As the cost of education continues to rise, students need to pay more attention to the cost of education and seek ways to avoid debt. Strategies include attending in-state schools, working part-time, and applying for scholarships.
COLLEGES
krwg.org

New Mexico utility executives tout merger to state lawmakers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico utility officials are touting millions of dollars in economic development benefits and customer savings if state regulators approve a multibillion-dollar merger with a subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola. Two executives with Public Service Co. of New Mexico testified Tuesday before a panel of legislators. They said the deal would result in 150 new jobs and a better credit rating for financing $4 billion in future investments. A hearing examiner has recommended that the merger as proposed be rejected by the Public Regulation Commission. A final decision is pending. Several lawmakers raised questions about reliability and customer service.
ECONOMY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […] The post MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Nashville Board Of Education Won’t Update Its Transgender Student-Athlete Policy To Align With State Legislation

The Metro Nashville Board of Education won’t comply with a Tennessee state law that bans transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, the Tennessean reported. Some of the board members met earlier in November to review policies, and they recommended that the entire board vote to shelve the policy determining who can play on which sports teams, the Tennessean reported.
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Nursing Programs Send Students Into The Workforce To Help Combat Workforce Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As a workforce shortage plagues hospitals across the country, many local nursing programs are sending students to help beef up the workforce. More than 100 nursing students from the University of Maryland School of Nursing are graduating a few weeks early. These students are in a position to help local hospitals and medical offices. Many of them are in clinical rotations right now and have just an exam standing between them and the professional world. Jessica Smith, a soon-to-be graduate from the University of Maryland School of Nursing, said “the patients need it, the nurses need it, we are needed.” Smith...
BALTIMORE, MD
newsitem.com

Choyce Peterson Hires Scott J. Lipow as Senior Associate

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. ( www.choycepeterson.com ), a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that Scott J. Lipow has joined the brokerage team as Senior Associate. Lipow will join Choyce Peterson’s Capital Markets team, focusing on investment opportunities throughout Fairfield and Westchester Counties. Lipow delivers expertise to the firm’s clients in asset acquisitions and dispositions, property valuation and market analysis. Lipow also represents both landlords and tenants in connection with leasing transactions.
NORWALK, CT
CBS Baltimore

UMD To Receive $100K Contract To Upgrade EPA’s Environmental Justice Tool

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s School of Public Health is set to receive a $100,000 federal grant to upgrade an Environmental Protection Agency mapping tool that tracks issues such as the concentration of homes with lead paint, proximity to traffic, the ozone level in the air and other hazards. Researchers with the university will upgrade the federal agency’s Environmental Justice Mapping Tool to include data on issues that impact children and rural areas, such as exposure to pesticides and large-scale animal feeding operations, blood lead levels, maternal and infant mortality, and socioeconomic factors such as the percentage of the population receiving social service benefits, the EPA said. Officials with the EPA, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the university are scheduled to hold a press briefing about the contract on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
KVIA

newmilfordspectrum.com

SFGate

Report outlines rising costs, benefits of college degree

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cory Britton doesn’t need a public policy institute report to fully appreciate the costs and benefits of a college education. He knows what it’s like to try to make ends meet with dead-end jobs and the anxiety of not having health insurance. Britton also knows what it’s like to graduate from college with high honors with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, a credential that is in high demand in the workforce, the Deseret News reports.
COLLEGES

