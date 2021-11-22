Appearance and origin of oxidation in 2D nanomaterials akin to tree rings

As our lifestyles become ingrained in flexible electronics, smart devices, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, etc., high performance, electronic components that can perform high speed data collection, processing, and execution become a necessity. Certain perovskites are crystal structures that can be promising alternatives to silicon-based components for these next generation electronic applications. Their cubic-like lattice makes them ideal for use as a base for growing oxide films to form heterostructures with unique electrical properties. The properties of these heterostructures depend on the charge transfer in the interfacial layer between the perovskite substrate and oxide overlayer. This charge transfer can be manipulated via either doping or through the fabrication process.
