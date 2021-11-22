ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Timberlake

Watauga Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey asked him to resign! These celebrities have been cancelled. Trusted local news...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Justin Timberlake And Janet Jackson’s SuperBowl Performance Producer Speaks Out

Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's Super Bowl performance producer say they felt “betrayed” by wardrobe mishap. In an upcoming episode of the docuseries The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson former MTV senior vice president Salli Frattini, who was a producer for the halftime show, said, “I was a wreck, personally, and I pretty much just lost it. I was in tears. People were crying. It was really upsetting. It’s very emotional. I felt betrayed.” The producer continued, “My instincts told me that there was a private conversation between wardrobe, stylist and artist where someone thought this would be a good idea, and it backfired.”
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Timberlake
Elite Daily

Did Britney’s Fiancé Shade Her Ex Justin Timberlake? His IG Story Is Telling

When it comes to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s breakup drama, there really is no end in sight. Although the couple split up back in 2002, they’re still a constant topic of conversation. Maybe it’s because their double denim red carpet look comes back every Halloween. Maybe it’s because of the recent upsurge in documentaries about the “Toxic” singer. Or maybe it’s because Sam Asghari, Spears’ fiancé, just shaded Timberlake on his Instagram Stories — the drama is too good.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lindsay Lohan Engaged, Reveals Photos of Her Ring and New Fiance

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress revealed that she and boyfriend Bader Shammas are set to tie the knot. Via Instagram, she shared a series of loving photos alongside Shammas that showed off her Harry Winston engagement ring (alongside a giant smile on the actress' face. She captioned the photo gallery, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Ty Pennington Gets Married at Under-Construction Home

There was just something about early 2000’s TV that made a lasting impression. Sure, it could be cheesy, but it was also wholesome and frankly educational, too. Even knee-deep in sewage or elbows-deep inside cattle, Mike Rowe kept us entertained while dropping some blue-collar knowledge with his “Dirty Jobs.” Then, in the realm of home remodeling, we had Ty Pennington. Remember him? He brought us “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
SAVANNAH, GA
Life and Style Weekly

Brad Pitt Is ‘Very Touched’ Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt ‘Wants More of a Relationship With Him’

Brad Pitt and his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt “are very alike,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the dad-daughter pair’s unique bond. “They not only look alike, but they have the same big heart,” the insider adds of the similarities between Brad, 57, and his 15-year-old daughter. “They’re very compassionate and loving. They’re both very open, they enjoy meeting new people. Shiloh seems to have somehow picked up Brad’s midwestern demeanor.”
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

“Worst two hours of my life” Will Smith on having to wait for Venus and Serena’s reactions on King Richard

Famed Hollywood actor Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father and ex-coach of Serena and Venus Williams in the upcoming movie King Richard. The film covers the journey of the Williams sisters when they were young, under the watchful guidance of their father. Richard Williams introduced his daughters to tennis at the age of four, and groomed them both to be world no. 1, multiple grand slam winners, and Olympic champions.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams twins in adorable dress and sneakers with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams loves featuring her daughter Olympia in her social media posts, and fans couldn't help but "aww" over her latest one. The tennis star shared a post on her Instagram featuring the mother and daughter pair as they donned some fall-appropriate attire. The two wore matching orange dresses that...
TENNIS
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Is Down Bad For Kim Kardashian

Following last night’s revealing Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye West continues to campaign for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to consider taking him back. On Friday afternoon, the father of four shared a sweet throwback photo with the socialite, along with a TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Spotted With Ex Christine Burke After Seemingly Skipping Thanksgiving With Kardashians  

Full 360? Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner date with his ex-girlfriend Christine Burke just one day after he seemingly skipped the Kardashians’ Thanksgiving celebration. Scott, 38, and Christine, 25, were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu on Friday, November 26, according to photos published by Hollywood Life. The Flip It Like Disick star donned a simple black jacket and baseball cap, while the model wore a plain white long-sleeved shirt over jeans.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy