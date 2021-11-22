Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's Super Bowl performance producer say they felt “betrayed” by wardrobe mishap. In an upcoming episode of the docuseries The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson former MTV senior vice president Salli Frattini, who was a producer for the halftime show, said, “I was a wreck, personally, and I pretty much just lost it. I was in tears. People were crying. It was really upsetting. It’s very emotional. I felt betrayed.” The producer continued, “My instincts told me that there was a private conversation between wardrobe, stylist and artist where someone thought this would be a good idea, and it backfired.”

