There are some massive matchups in Week 11 of the NFL season, both in terms of importance to the playoff race and/or name value. It’s very possible we look back on this week at season’s end and pinpoint this slate as a turning point in the campaign. In the AFC, you’ve got the Cincinnati Bengals — the No. 1 seed in the conference just a few weeks ago — heading to Las Vegas to take on the reeling Raiders. The two longtime also-rans now find themselves battling to get into the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, Sunday night brings us a showdown between the fifth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Chargers.

