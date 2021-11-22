ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
 6 days ago

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany ’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.

“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.

He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.

Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.

Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.

Wade Peyrucain
6d ago

It’s funny how the unvaccinated seem to be perfectly healthy but the vaccinated keep getting sick and end up dying isn’t it time for your next booster shot

Stephanie Johnson
6d ago

hmmm... well that makes sense because everyone will be vaxxed, recovered or dead (that includes the vaxxed) just like everywhere else... I'm not sure where he was going with that 🤣🤣🤣

J
6d ago

DUH! That is how viruses work. His statement is nothing but common sense. Most people will either get it or die. You are dying since the day you are birthed. You get viruses all the time. He is just stating the obvious but using it in a propagandized manner threatening if you will. But it's literally just the fact of life. People wake the heck up I'm tired of repeating myself. To many lack common sense anymore and have lost the ability to think for one's self. Stop waiting for the government to make your decisions for you.

