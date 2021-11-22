ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Poinsettias at Sky

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI always think of these at Christmas - so cold weather plants. But they are actually native to warm countries....

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid with Poinsettias So They Last All Through the Holidays

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid with Poinsettias So They Last All Through the Holidays. Poinsettias wrapped in shiny foil brighten the holidays with their red, creamy white, pink, or bicolor blooms. Some have flowers spray-painted in colors like blue and purple and glitter-bombed for some extra sparkle. But the colorful parts of this plant aren't actually flowers. They're bracts, or modified leaves (the true flowers are the small green or yellow parts in the center of the bracts). While spray-painted poinsettias don't usually last as long as the natural ones, these plants all do best with a little TLC. It's especially important to avoid a few poinsettia mistakes that people often make. Then, these plants will reward you with their festive colors well into the New Year.
GARDENING
Crossville Chronicle

CCHS, FG Garden Club offer poinsettias for the season

The Fairfield Glade Garden Club (FGGC), in conjunction with the Cumberland County High School (CCHS) horticulture program, will be holding their annual poinsettia sale. The poinsettias are planted and cared for by the students at CCHS under the direction of educator Danny Wilson. The FG Garden Club sells the plants, and the proceeds are divided between the FGGC Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund and the horticulture program at CCHS. The FGGC scholarships are awarded to local high school seniors who are going on to higher education in fields that benefit the food web.
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN
North Platte Post

Horticulture expert shares how to care for poinsettias

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said it’s important to let the light shine on poinsettias, often a favorite flower for the fall and winter months. “Place your poinsettias in a sunny window or brightest area of the room,” Upham said, “but don’t let it touch...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: Poinsettias a must for holiday color

By NORMAN BEZONA Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:05 a.m. Although we have been seeing Christmas decorations in some stores, the Christmas holidays don’t seem real until our Thanksgiving leftovers are thoroughly digested. Poinsettias especially in dryer Kona,...
GARDENING
Columbian

Gardening with Allen: Poinsettias sensitive to cold temps

Just about Thanksgiving, large displays of poinsettias arrive in stores. Why is the poinsettia such a popular flower at Christmas time? What can we do to help the plants last longer at home?. The poinsettia’s red flowers and green foliage reflect the traditional Christmas colors. The plant’s history goes clear...
GARDENING
staradvertiser.com

Persnickety poinsettias from Haleiwa nursery arrive for the holiday season

This month, thousands of rows of poinsettias at the Alluvion Inc. nursery/florist in Haleiwa turned red, pink and white just in time for holiday decorations, the culmination of meticulous cultivation that started in July. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with...
HALEIWA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Christmas
shorelineareanews.com

Photo collage: Fall trees in Shoreline

The colors have been wonderful this fall. There was such a variety of color and it lasted for so long. There are still some trees holding on to a fair number of their yellow leaves. And who knew we had so many maples in Shoreline?
SHORELINE, WA
northwestprimetime.com

Pie in the Sky

“Looks like pie dough,” I said out loud. Knead touches, shaped sunshine crust. Dream—powdery pan spread stardust. Appetizing planets, round like cherries. Ring of Venus—flavor whipped berries. Top pastry, full moon—crater crumble. Pie in the sky—Milky Way starry jumble. April Ryan is a retired Seattle bus driver and adamant teller...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Goldendale Sentinel

What’s in the Sky

We’re coming to the last month of the year, with the winter solstice, Christmas, snowy weather, and dark nights. Alas, in our part of the world most of those dark nights are also cloudy. Step outside when it is clear and enjoy the celestial sights!. Winter solstice comes on December...
ASTRONOMY
esterobaynews.com

Walking With a Sky View

What price do you pay for a memorable walk? Most times, when I walk, my eyes are aimed safely downward. But I pay a price for that view: I lose a , here-in-this-moment-lost-in-the-next chance to see the spectacular view above. My reward is safety. I see most of those stubby clefts that might cause a fall. And since I fall often in life, downward is a good view for my wellbeing.
LIFESTYLE
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
newschannel6now.com

A hard freeze will occur tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thanksgiving night it is going to be frigid. The low will be 26 with a few clouds. However, by lunch, we will warm up into the 50s. The high on Friday will be 64 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will drop down into the low 40s and upper 30s. Saturday will be slightly warmer. We will have a high of 69 with a 30% chance for showers and storms. A low-pressure system will move into the area causing a few showers and storms. This will bring in a cold front as well that will cool us down to about 62 on Sunday.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Snow Expected For WNY Tonight and Tomorrow

The Thanksgiving weekend is just about over, but Mother Nature is making sure that it sure feels like the holiday season outdoors. Some snow showers have been passing through the Buffalo region since late last night and it won't stop until Tuesday or Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued...
BUFFALO, NY
Secret NYC

Take A Look At Macy’s Adorable 2021 Holiday Window Displays

Thanksgiving may not be here quite yet, but the holiday season in NYC is already in full swing!. And we definitely need some extra reasons to celebrate this year. One of the key parts of the holidays in NYC is the fabulously festive window displays. The iconic Macy’s Herald Square flagship just got decked out, and it’s quite a sight to behold…with an equally magical message.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy