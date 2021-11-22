Poinsettias at Sky

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid with Poinsettias So They Last All Through the Holidays. Poinsettias wrapped in shiny foil brighten the holidays with their red, creamy white, pink, or bicolor blooms. Some have flowers spray-painted in colors like blue and purple and glitter-bombed for some extra sparkle. But the colorful parts of this plant aren't actually flowers. They're bracts, or modified leaves (the true flowers are the small green or yellow parts in the center of the bracts). While spray-painted poinsettias don't usually last as long as the natural ones, these plants all do best with a little TLC. It's especially important to avoid a few poinsettia mistakes that people often make. Then, these plants will reward you with their festive colors well into the New Year.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO