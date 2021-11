There’s always the chance that listeners finally curious about a musician might commit to a new album that doesn’t show that performer in the same curious light. Such is the risk in jumping on the Courtney Barnett bandwagon with her third studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time. The Australian singer/songwriter’s star has risen quickly on the strength of unique contextualization of everyday mundanities and a distinctive delivery of both vocals and arrangements. People just tuning in now to find out if Barnett’s rumors are true may not be entirely convinced.

