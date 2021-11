The global eco-friendly labels market growth is expected to registered at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030. Eco-friendly labels help to create new value chains by establishing new networks of production to the manufacturer, lowering the environmental impact from reduced waste, increasing in recycling and reusing the label, and adding sustainability to quality living, thereby increasing the consumption at global level. This has resulted in significant demand for eco-friendly labels in the recent years globally.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO