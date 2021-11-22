ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Learn ways to save energy with these tips

mariettaga.gov
 7 days ago

This reliable information resource answers questions regarding your home's...

www.mariettaga.gov

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Efficiency efforts saved Virginians $1B in energy costs

R I C H M O N D — G o v e r n o r Northam recently announced that Virginia has reached more than $1 billion in energy savings through the Virginia Department of Energy’s Energy Savings Performance Contracting Program. More than 30 states have similar programs, and Virginia is only the second state to accomplish this milestone.
VIRGINIA STATE
360grandlake.com

Energy tips for your holiday season

The holiday lights are going up everywhere and shining through the night, which likely means a little more electric usage for most of us. However, even with the extra lights and other holiday-related activities requiring more energy use (like baking), it’s still possible to conserve some electricity. With that in mind, it is a good time to revisit some holiday-related energy tips from energy.gov.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTEN.com

Does closing doors help or hurt energy costs

Originally Posted On: https://americanenergyair.com/blog/f/does-closing-doors-help-or-hurt-energy-costs. When it comes to saving energy, upgrades like installing double-pane windows, switching to high-efficiency appliances, adding extra insulation in the attic, or upgrading to more efficient HVAC systems can take a big bite out of the utility bill. But it’s not always necessary to make a big change to see a big difference. Minor adjustments to behaviors and habits can have incremental benefits that add up. Unfortunately, there are several misleading “tips” for saving energy that actually does the opposite. Closing off rooms to improve efficiency is a persistent myth that can end up increasing energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS 46

Save on electricity this Thanksgiving with these tips

ATLANTA (CBS46) — With Thanksgiving just days away, many families are gearing up for a long day of cooking, hosting and spending time indoors. Here are just a few changes you can make around the home to leave more money in your pocket this holiday season:. Maximize Your Oven –...
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Energy tips with the onset of cooler weather

THOMASVILLE – As winter arrives and cooler temperatures head our way, most residential customers will experience increases in energy usage that can translate into higher utility bills. With this in mind, the city of Thomasville encourages customers to implement easy and affordable ways to save on their energy usage now that will pay off later.
THOMASVILLE, GA
FOX59

Save energy and money while staying warm this winter

INDIANAPOLIS – With winter and colder temperatures on the way, and an increase in natural gas prices, your energy bill will likely increase. AES Indiana has a few tips to help you prepare your home or business to save some energy and money this winter season. Prep your windows and doors: Install foam-backed tape around […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC Big 2 News

Save money on your energy bill this Thanksgiving

PERMIAN BASIN (NEXSTAR) – Thanksgiving is next week and maybe you’re hosting dinner at your house. There could be people walking in, out, and around your home constantly. So, your next energy bill could be a bit higher than normal. We spoke with a local electrician about what you can do to save some money […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LivingCheap

18 tips to save big on winter utility bills

Heating season is back in most of the country, and heating costs are expected to rise. Here’s what energy experts say you can do to save on utilities this winter. Most of these ideas won’t cost you anything, but they will save you money. Bottom line: Know that there are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foxla.com

Tips on how to save on gas money

Is cheaper gas the same quality as high-end brands? It depends on who you ask, but there are some basic things that can save you money.
TRAFFIC
WXIA 11 Alive

Tips for lowering your energy bill this winter

ATLANTA — Home heating costs are expected to be significantly higher this winter, but there are some simple and inexpensive ways you can keep your home warm while lowering your energy bill. Holly Lovett of Georgia Power says your curtains and blinds offer privacy, but keeping them open during the...
ATLANTA, GA
wfxrtv.com

How to save on energy throughout the holidays

Temperatures are dropping and energy prices are rising, and your household budget will feel the pain. Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services, shares tips with how to save money during the holidays such as the benefits of LED lights, when to turn down the thermostat, and how to safely use extension cords.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Optima Steamer Saves Time and Energy

Steamericas will feature the Optima Steamer SEII, all electric 3 phase stainless steel steamer, and energy-saving and explosion-proof Steam Barrel Wand. The Optima Steamer is user friendly: Digital display lets users know machine’s status real-time. Troubleshooting codes, maintenance reminders are just bonuses. All you have to do is turn on one switch, and let the Optima Steamer figure out the rest. Having a large on-board water tank makes it a portable unit for your convenience.
ECONOMY
Seattle Times

Cut down on monthly bills with these smart saving tips

The holidays are coming up, which for most people means spending a lot of money. You may not be able to reduce the number of people on your guest list, but you can cut back financially in other areas to help save money through this expensive season and beyond, applying those savings to a big, exciting purchase or just socking away extra cash for emergencies.
PERSONAL FINANCE
rismedia.com

7 of the Worst Ways to Save Money

Nearly anywhere you look, you can find advice on the best ways to save money; shop with a list; save your change; pay yourself first out of every paycheck. But money experts warn consumers about a few of the worst ways to try to save money. Skimping on Medical Visits...
PERSONAL FINANCE
cruiseradio.net

8 Tips, Hacks, and Ways to Save Money on a Carnival Cruise

Whether you’re taking your first voyage on a Carnival Cruise Line ship or you’ve sailed so often the crew know your name, everyone enjoys finding ways to save money. The great news is that there are a whole lot of ways to do exactly that, and they begin long before you actually set foot on the ship. After all, the less money you spend on this vacation, the more you have to put toward the next one!
ShareCast

Sunday share tips: Escape Hunt, Learning Technologies

The company was primarily a franchise business when it debuted on the stock market in 2017, designing games and escape rooms, but now operated its own sites, with 15 in the UK and another three overseas. Each fully-owned property generated at least £150,000 annually, against about £40,000 from each franchised...
ECONOMY

