One of my regular rants is that, even with all of this innovation and disruption with technology, no one has really reinvented banking and finance. The nearest we get are companies like Ant Group, PayTM, NuBank and a few others who are offering truly differentiated financial services, but the majority are just sorting out what banks cannot do digitally. Obviously, there is a demand for that – otherwise PayPal, Stripe and Adyen wouldn’t be used – but these are incremental changes rather than fundamental changes.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO