ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Column: I said 'no' until 'yes' was my only option

By Aya Miller, Editor-in-Chief
westernherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I used to think you had to sleep with someone for them to be interested, and you couldn’t say no if you didn’t want to.”. Those are the words I started a Tik Tok with in which I detailed my experience being sexually assaulted. It’s an experience I’ve long assumed was...

www.westernherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Violence
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
East Bay Times

Harriette Cole: I overheard what my father said about me

DEAR HARRIETTE: My father had another child many years after I was born. I overheard him telling my aunt that my younger sibling is so much “easier.”. I don’t know if this means that he found me hard to raise, or if it’s just easier this time because he has already learned the ropes.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Sister gives new meaning to ‘cruise control’

Dear Amy: Two years ago (prior to the pandemic), my husband and I went on a cruise with longtime friends. They then asked us to join them again. The date is approaching, and we are having a huge problem letting my sister know we are going. I know this is a first-world problem, but my sister is a widow and counts on us to provide her with all her socialization.
Fatim Hemraj

30 years ago, Lisa Jameson was nervous to tell her husband she was pregnant. Then, she disappeared.

Lisa Dianne Jameson lived with her husband Alan and their 18-month-old son Kyle in Gilbert, Arizona. According to The Charley Project, on November 4, 1991, at 7:15 am, the 23-year-old finished a graveyard shift at Motay Electronics in the nearby city of Chandler, hopped into her red 1989 Pontiac LeMans, and headed for home. Sadly, the young mom would never make it.
GILBERT, AZ
Daily Mail

Doctors warn hospital labour wards are at breaking point as pregnant women who refuse Covid jabs plunge maternity services into 'crisis' with healthy mothers being 'abandoned' mid-labour, midwives self-isolating and birth units forced to close

The growing number of unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid on labour wards is pushing some maternity services to the brink, NHS doctors have warned. Senior midwives and obstetricians have revealed that units in certain areas are in a 'crisis situation', where already time-stretched staff are being forced to abandon healthy women mid-labour in order to tend to the complex needs of Covid-positive expectant mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Police accuse parents of lying after viral story claims Down’s Syndrome daughter had mask tied to her face by school

Police are contesting a story that went viral in conservative social media circles alleging a school tied a mask to the face of a student with Down syndrome. About a month ago, a story began circulating in conservative social media spaces that a 7-year-old girl with Down syndrome in Florida returned home one day distraught because her teachers had allegedly tied a mask to her face. The girl's father, a man named Jeffrey Steel, claimed that the girl came home on 7 October in a "panic" because of her mask. The girl, who is reportedly nonverbal, made it clear...
KIDS
Gazette

LETTERS: Focus on America's mental health; bias and dishonesty during trial

Let’s face it... many of the citizens of the United States of America have a very serious mental health problem. There are many mentally ill people all-over this nation who thoughtlessly, carelessly, and now legally get away with harming other people. That’s not normal. That’s wrong. But this kind of harmful event against fellow Americans happens daily in America — and with each passing day — the stories grow in size to bigger and more hurtful outcomes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Apartment Therapy

My Aging Dog Would Always Sleep on the Floor — Until I Bought This Dog Bed (and It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If search histories hold our deepest truths (and I personally think they do), one look at mine would indicate how many times I’ve asked Google, “Why does my dog sleep on the floor?” While my nine-year-old dog has three perfectly fine beds — one in the living room, another in my dad’s office, and the last in my parents’ bedroom — he would always sleep on the hardwood floor beside one of those beds or on my parents’ bed.
PET SERVICES
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Should I be vaccinated, yes or no?

Pastor Roscoe, a friend of mine who had served as pastor for several years, became unhappy with his position. He complained to his supervisor. The complaining affected his ministry to the extent that his supervisor said: “Brother Roscoe, if you can’t stand the heat, do yourself and your congregation a favor, get out of the kitchen.” He did. Became a cement mason.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

What Happens to Cremated Remains Thereafter?

When a New York funeral home closed its door a few years ago, it found itself in the midst of a moral dilemma it had never bargained for. There, on its shelves, were more than 275 boxes of cremains never picked up by the families of the deceased. Some dated back 100 years.
FLORIDA STATE
knightcrier.org

Ask Miss Shirley! – The advice column with wrong answers only!

Introducing Ask Shirley, the not so helpful advice column of the Knight Crier! Students can send in their questions for Shirley, and she’ll answer them with her strongest advice every week. No matter how silly or witty the question is, Shirley encourages all students to send them in. Send questions to [email protected] for the chance to see your question in next week’s column!

Comments / 0

Community Policy