4×4 Asset Allocation: Four Goals over an Investment Horizon

The board of Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management is scheduled to vote Dec. 2 on a plan to allocate up to $1 billion to diverse investment firms with limited track records over the next two years. PRIM, which oversees $96 billion in pension assets for state employees, teachers, and municipal workers, said Tuesday that the move is part of its effort to implement a new law that calls for at least 20 percent diversity among its vendors. The pension fund manager has already invested $2 billion with diverse money managers with established track records. “This is real and tangible progress that will reduce barriers and expand opportunities for diverse investment managers,” state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who is the chair of the PRIM board, said of the latest allocation proposal. PRIME defines so-called emerging diverse firms as those with less than $2 billion in assets under management and a performance record of less than three years. — LARRY EDELMAN.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO