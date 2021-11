A pie is a transformative food that can go either sweet or savory, with flaky exteriors that reveal slow-roasted chicken alongside a medley of vegetables, or pretty lattice tops with bubbles of fruit peeking from below. And while pies, namely the apple variety, are often claimed as an American culinary classic, you can find international variations from around the world, too. Curious about where to get your pie fix this Thanksgiving and perhaps expand your pie ideology? Read on for 11 places to grab a slice or, even better yet, bring home an entire pie.

