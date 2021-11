Amazon-owned home security and smart home company Ring is adding some holiday-themed Quick Replies to its doorbells in time for the upcoming holiday season. All Ring doorbells will be able to greet your guests with messages like “Happy Holidays!” or tell them to wait for some time if you can’t answer the door immediately because you are busy wrapping presents for children. As The Verge notes, you have to usually settle for something like “We can’t answer the door right now, but if you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now.”

