Music

Listen today: humming along with Beethoven

By WSHU
wshu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's possible that Beethoven got the jaunty melody in his Piano Trio Op....

www.wshu.org

wshu.org

Listen today: Born to be a composer

Brazilian Mozart Camargo-Guarneri's parents must have known he'd grow up to be a composer, with that first name. We'll enjoy some of his dances during our music today, along with Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 with soloist Daniel Hope. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today: Across the Universe

We'll look to space during our music today, with Christopher Tin's setting of a text by Copernicus from his oratorio To Shiver the Sky, and the Lennon/McCartney classic, Across the Universe. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wtmj.com

Refrain from singing along

Just warming up for the singing performance on WTMJ Nights! Scott talks the most memorable, the most catchy, the most sing-a-long-y songs of all time! Listeners give their opinions and suggestions in what turns out to be a very fun, very entertaining segment. Listen, and sing-along right here!
MUSIC
Person
Beethoven
Audiophile Audition

BEETHOVEN: The Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – Dover Quartet – Cedille

BEETHOVEN: The Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 (The Middle Quartets Opuses 59, 74, 95) – Dover Quartet – Cedille CDR 90000 206 (3 CDs), 154:35 *****:. The so-called “middle” quartets of Beethoven did not make their appearance until about six years after the opus 18 quartets. Much had happened in that time—certainly the fourth piano concerto and fourth symphony allowed the composer new explorations in terms of jettisoning the Haydnesque activities of the earlier works and beginning to at least hint at the major harmonic and melodic advances to come. Even though we find foreshadowing of the middle quartets in specific passages from the early works (as we find the same in the middle works that point to the new language found in the final quartets), these intervening years show a remarkable progress of a man whose musical development was rapid and profound, perhaps more so than any composer who has ever lived.
MUSIC
hudsonvalley360.com

CAFE MUSIC RETURNS TO LIVE MUSIC WITH UPBEAT CLASSICAL/ JAZZ FUSION – BEETHOVEN, GERSHWIN, FRENCH FILM COMPOSER CLAUDE BOLLING, AND GRAMMY-NOMINATED BEATBOX ARTIST

Presenting String and Piano Virtuosos and Stars of the Chamber Music World in Concerts at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and Saint James Place in Great Barrington Fall, Winter, Spring 2021-2022. GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. Embarking on its 30th year of presenting outstanding chamber music with lively commentary, Close Encounters With...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
dsmmagazine.com

Symphony Pays Homage to Beethoven Again

Music Director Joseph Giunta will lead the Des Moines Symphony in its third Masterworks series performance of the 2021-22 season. Photo: Des Moines Symphony. The Des Moines Symphony will present “Beethoven’s Violin Concerto,” which will feature scores from Beethoven, Anna Clyne and Jean Sibelius, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Civic Center.
DES MOINES, IA
wshu.org

Listen today: It's all happening at the castle

During our music today. we'll hear a key plot point of Martinu's fairy tale ballet Spalicek with The Ball at the Castle. Our music also includes Bach's Solo Cello Suite No. 1. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
#Humming#Piano Trio
wshu.org

Listen tonight: Soviet jazz

American jazz must have lost something in translation as it traveled to the Soviet Union, as we'll hear with the Jazz Suite No. 1 by Shostakovich tonight. Our music this evening also includes Brahms' Clarinet Quintet. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen tonight: Mahler's First Symphony contains a universe

Gustav Mahler was only in his twenties when he developed his idea that a symphony should contain a universe of sound and ideas. We'll enjoy his Symphony No. 1 during our music this evening. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Guitar
Music
wshu.org

Listen today: Traveling in the American south

Robert Nathaniel Dett's suite In the Bottoms is a collection of his impressions of the American South. We'll enjoy a new performance by Rochelle Sennet during our music today, along with Mozart's Clarinet Quintet. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
ENTERTAINMENT
texasclassicalreview.com

Dallas Symphony and Gemma New bring dazzle and depth to Beethoven and more

Here in Dallas, among music critics at least, there is preoccupation with the role and responsibility of the conductor, and to whom they are chiefly beholden — the musicians under their baton, the audience, or to the score itself? These questions arise from a larger debate about who classical music is for and what is its primary function as an art form in society. Is it entertainment or an exercise in esotericism?
DALLAS, TX
openculture.com

The Secrets of Beethoven’s Fifth, the World’s Most Famous Symphony

Revered by music lovers of temperaments as varied as Peanuts’ Schroeder and A Clockwork Orange’s Alex, Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the most celebrated composers in the Western classical music canon. Symphony No. 5 in C minor is surely one of his most recognized, and frequently performed works, thanks...
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Bartók • Beethoven • Berg: Violin Concertos

Bartók: Violin Concertos Nos 1 & 2*; Beethoven: Violin Concerto**; Berg: Violin Concerto†. Frank Peter Zimmermann (violin); Berlin Philharmonic/*Alan Gilbert, **Daniel Harding, †Kirill Petrenko. Berlin Phil BPHR 210151 118:36 mins (2 discs plus Blu-ray audio) It seems only recently that Frank Peter Zimmermann first emerged on the international scene, yet...
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today: Happy times with the Schumanns

Robert Schumann wrote his Piano Quartet during what he called his "chamber music year," a happy time when he and his wife Clara would spend their evenings studying the music of Bach. We'll enjoy it during our music today, along music to celebrate Hanukkah. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC

