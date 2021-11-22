ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US COVID-19 Deaths In 2021 Surpass Last Year’s Numbers

chronicle99.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two years since the deadly Covid-19 struck the world; several countries worldwide are still struggling to combat the pandemic and get rid of the virus. According to THE HILL, new data was released on November 20 about the death of the patients from COVID-19 in 2021 in the U.S. The...

chronicle99.com

Comments / 9

Related
Ellsworth American

COVID-19 numbers climbing

ELLSWORTH — With Thanksgiving gatherings next week set to bring more people together, daily COVID-19 case counts continue to rise across the state. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Nov. 16 that its seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that come back positive — is 8.5, up from 6.9 when the CDC gave its Nov. 10 briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vail Daily

Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations jump again as virus’ statewide death toll surpasses 9,000

Colorado’s weekend decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations didn’t last, with nearly 100 more people hospitalized on Wednesday than Monday. The continued growth in hospitalizations pointed to more loss ahead, even as Colorado crossed 9,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. Deaths have climbed steadily in recent weeks, with more than 200 reported in the first week of November — the most since the week ending Jan. 3.
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

2021 US COVID-19 deaths top 2020 tally

The nation's COVID-19 death tally has surpassed that of 2020, according to data from the CDC and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. reported 771,762 COVID-19 deaths as of Nov. 22 at 3:25 p.m. CT. This total is more than twice the 385,343 deaths recorded in 2020, CDC data shows.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Hill#Johns Hopkins University#Wall Street Journal#Americans
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Is A Factor In Record High Number Of Overdose Deaths

According to government studies, Americans died in unprecedented numbers of drug overdoses as the epidemic expanded throughout the country, owing to a lack of accessibility to treatment, escalating mental health issues, and the increased distribution of extremely strong new street narcotics. As per preliminary estimates from the National Center for...
MENTAL HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,400 in Minnesota

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota have surpassed 1,400 for the first time since last December. With COVID-19 infections continuing to accelerate, the state's hospitals reported that they were caring for 1,414 patients with complications of the coronavirus, including 340 in intensive care. Only 2% of adult ICU beds were not occupied...
MINNESOTA STATE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hometownstations.com

Allen County seeing COVID case numbers similar to Thanksgiving last year

It wasn’t good news from the Allen County Public Health Department as we head into a weekend of family gatherings. Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer reporting that the county is seeing COVID-19 case numbers similar to those of Thanksgiving last year. Statistics are showing that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are being hospitalized due to the virus with vaccinated individuals have less severe symptoms.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin new COVID-19 case numbers are the highest this year

Madison - Our daily average for the number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is now above 3 thousand for the first time this year. Friday, the state Department of Health Services reported about 35 hundred new cases raising our daily average for the last week to just over 3 thousand.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sun-Journal

Maine again surpasses record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Maine reached another new high Sunday for hospitalizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 287 patients with the virus, including 80 in critical care and 30 on a ventilator. That number surpassed the 280 count reported on Wednesday. Hospitalizations have been climbing steadily, repeatedly exceeding previous records. The surge has...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy