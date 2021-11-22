ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German stocks - Factors to watch on November 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 30,643 new infections and 62 more deaths

German politicians are debating making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for citizens in light of soaring infections and low inoculation rates. read more

POLITICS

Germany's next cabinet is taking shape as coalition negotiations near a deal, with chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz determined to deliver on his campaign pledge to have as many women as men in his team, sources said on Saturday. read more

VONOVIA (VNAn.DE)

German real estate company Vonovia said on Sunday that it planned to raise some 8 billion euros ($9 billion) in a capital increase to partly finance its takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE).

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Deutsche Bank's supervisory board on Sunday signed off on the nomination of Alexander Wynaendts as its next chairman, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters. read more

Deutsche Bank said on Sunday that it has poached Olivier Vigneron as the German lender's new group chief risk officer from France's Natixis. read more

LUFTHANSA (LHAG.DE)

Dozens of people were stranded in Europe for a second night on Saturday after their U.S.-bound flight made an emergency landing in Dublin following an engine failure, passengers said.

Lufthansa unit Brussels Airlines confirmed that the plane had diverted after an engine warning and said pilots had followed standard procedure. read more

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Bayer has shortlisted a number of private equity groups to make binding bids for its pest control unit Bayer Environmental Science (BES), Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones (.DJI) -0.8%, S&P 500(.SPX) -0.1%, Nasdaq (.IXIC) +0.4% at close.

Nikkei (.N225) +0.1%, Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) +0.5%.

Time: 5:46 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

Reporting by Berlin, Frankfurt and Gdansk newsrooms

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

