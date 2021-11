When it comes to wedding details, like the color palette, flowers for the centerpieces, and table linens, you partner just isn't as excited about it all as you are. Is that a problem? The short answer is no: While it's a day intended to celebrate you both, some people just aren't into the details as much as other. Still, it can be frustrating (and potentially a sign of something more serious), which is why we spoke with psychotherapist, relationship coach, and divorce mediator Toni Coleman, LCSW, CMC about what it means—and how to deal—when you're way more excited about wedding planning than your partner is.

