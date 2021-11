Governor Greg Gianforte launched the 2021 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation and seeks nominations for the award. “Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedoms and our way of life. Even after their time in military service, many Montana veterans have kept the flame of service burning by helping others in their community,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m asking Montanans to help me identify and recognize these outstanding Montana veterans, and I look forward to honoring these heroes for their service to our nation and our communities.”

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO